March 2025 ultimate binge list: Adolescence, MobLand, The Residence & more you can’t miss!

Let’s be real—March is that weird in-between month where you’re still pretending to stick to your New Year’s resolutions while secretly plotting your next binge-watching marathon. One day, you're determined to become your best self; the next, you’re three episodes deep into a series you swore you’d “just check out for five minutes.”

So instead of the usual rundown of what’s hot and what’s not, let’s do this differently. What should you watch based on your mood? Whether you're feeling chaotic, nostalgic, or just need an escape, here’s your March 2025 binge guide—tailor-made for your current vibe.

1. Feeling angsty & nostalgic?

Watch: Adolescence (Netflix)

Think high school is all cute crushes and pop quizzes? Think again. Adolescence is the no-holds-barred, painfully relatable coming-of-age series that exposes teenage life in all its messy, digital-age glory. If Euphoria and Skins had a love child that listened to sad indie music and made bad choices, this would be it. Warning: Prepare for heartbreak, questionable decisions, and flashbacks to your own teenage disasters.

2. Need a laugh but also love crime?

Watch: Deli Boys (Hulu)

Two Pakistani-American brothers inherit their father’s deli, only to find out it was a front for something… less than legal. Suddenly, they’re stuck navigating crime, culture, and family drama, all while keeping the business running. Imagine Breaking Bad meets Atlanta, but with more samosas and hilariously bad decision-making. If you love dark comedy with a side of sibling chaos, this one's for you.

3. Craving a murder mystery with a power twist?

Watch: The Residence (Netflix)

The White House meets Knives Out in this deliciously scandalous murder mystery. A state dinner turns into a crime scene, and as secrets unravel, the real question isn’t just whodunit but how deep the rabbit hole goes. With Shonda Rhimes behind the wheel, expect jaw-dropping plot twists, elite-level drama, and a killer cast. If your ideal night involves wine, popcorn, and yelling “I KNEW IT” at your screen, you need to watch this.

4. Want big action & even bigger names?

Watch: MobLand (Paramount+)

London’s crime underworld is the setting, and the stakes? Deadly. Starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, MobLand is the gangster saga you didn’t know you needed. Picture a Guy Ritchie-style thrill ride packed with intense action, sharp dialogue, and enough double-crossing to make your head spin. If you love gritty, high-stakes drama with A-list performances, then trust me, this is your show.

5. Feeling reckless & chaotic?

Watch: Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Two scammers pose as DEA agents to rob drug dealers until they mess with the wrong cartel. Now, their “perfect con” is turning into a spectacular disaster. Equal parts hilarious and intense, this show is like Breaking Bad meets Ocean’s Eleven, but with way more “oh no, they did NOT just do that” moments. If you thrive on edge-of-your-seat suspense and morally questionable characters, take note and add this to your queue.

Whatever March throws at you, say an existential crisis, a burst of surprise motivation, or an overwhelming urge to escape reality, I’ve got you covered! Whether you’re flying solo, nursing a heartbreak, or just looking for the perfect distraction, consider this your carefully curated list of cinematic coping mechanisms. Think of me as your binge-watching matchmaker, here to pair you with the perfect series to lose yourself in. So, grab your comfort food of choice (no judgement), sink into your couch, and let the binge begin. Just don’t come crying to me when you realise it’s 3 AM and you’ve accidentally finished an entire season.