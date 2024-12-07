An A-to-Z look at Indian TV in 2024: Highs, lows, and unforgettable moments

THE world of Indian television witnessed another eventful year, filled with new shows, record-breaking serials, celebrity milestones, candid confessions, and some unexpected flops.

Eastern Eye takes a comprehensive look back at the year with an A-to-Z rundown of the highlights.

A is for Anupamaa: The ever-popular show crossed 1,400 episodes this year. Gripping storylines, unexpected twists, and stellar performances, led by the talented Rupali Ganguly, ensured it remained a ratings juggernaut.

Salman Khan and Munawar Faruqui

B is for Bigg Boss: India’s answer to Celebrity Big Brother continued its reign as the most popular reality show. Season 17 concluded on January 28, with Munawar Faruqui as the surprise winner. Season 18 began in October, with Salman Khan returning as host.

C is for Comedy sitcoms: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah surpassed 4,200 episodes but faced controversy when cast members like Palak Sindhwani left amid allegations against producers. Meanwhile, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! and its spin-off Happu Ki Ultan Paltan remained fan favourites.

D is for Drashti Dhami: The beloved TV actress received an outpouring of love after announcing her pregnancy, sharing touching updates on social media.

Ekta Tiwari

E is for Ekta Tiwari: Known for positive roles in popular dramas like Tere Mere Sapne, Ekta surprised fans by playing an antagonist in the new drama Gudiya Rani, launched this year.

Harpal Singh Sokhi

F is for Food: Cookery shows continued to thrive, with Laughter Chefs emerging as a hit. The show blended comedy and cooking, with celebrities preparing dishes under the guidance of renowned chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

G is for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The family drama underwent major changes, including a time leap and a refreshed cast, keeping audiences hooked with its mix of emotion and unexpected twists.

Manisha Rani and Ashutosh Pawar

H is for Hina Khan: The top TV icon received universal support after announcing her battle with cancer. She inspired her fans by documenting her brave journey on social media.

Hina Khan

I is for Impact: Jhanak may have debuted last year, but in 2024 it hit its stride, becoming a ratings winner. The Star Plus series was widely praised for its storyline, along with performances from cast members including Hiba Nawab in the title role.

Karan Veer Mehra

J is for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: The dance reality show’s 11th season concluded with a grand finale in March, where Manisha Rani and Ashutosh Pawar were crowned winners.

K is for Khatron Ke Khiladi: Season 14 of the reality TV show thrilled viewers with daring stunts. Karan Veer Mehra won, but early controversy surrounded Asim Riaz, who was ejected for alleged bad behaviour.

L is for Languages: While Hindi TV continued to dominate, regional industries in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Marathi flourished, showcasing India’s linguistic diversity.

M is for Megha Barsenge: After an unsuccessful stint on Bigg Boss 17, Neil Bhatt returned to acting with Colors TV’s Megha Barsenge, starring alongside Neha Rana and Kinshuk Mahajan in the story of an abandoned bride.

N is for Nakuul Mehta: The popular actor took on hosting duties for long-running anthology series Crime Patrol, expressing a sense of responsibility in presenting real-life stories.

O is for OTT: Many TV shows found a second life on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Hotstar, and Sony LIV, enabling fans to binge-watch their favourites.

Durga – Atoot Prem Kahani

P is for Pranali Rathod: Pranali returned to TV with Durga – Atoot Prem Kahani. Her lead role alongside veteran Indira Krishnan has been met with glowing reviews.

Q is for Quiz: Kaun Banega Crorepati continued its reign as the most popular quiz show, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host for its 16th season. It continues to be a blend of education, entertainment, life changing prize money and celebrity guests.

R is for Re-run: Colors TV gave audiences a chance to relive Udaariyaan, which ended after more than 1,100 episodes, with a full rebroadcast.

S is for Struggle: Rashami Desai opened up about the challenges she faced after her 2016 divorce from Nandish Sandhu, including being forced to sleep in her car for four days and dealing with mounting debts. She also shared her struggle with depression in 2018, which led to weight gain, psoriasis, and hair loss. Despite these hardships, Desai revealed how she managed to overcome that difficult phase in her life.

Sumbul Touqeer

T is for Title Role: Sumbul Touqeer added another milestone to her impressive career as the acclaimed serial Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon came to an end. At just 20 years old, she delivered a standout performance in her second title role, cementing her reputation as an unstoppable force in Indian television. Touqeer now plans to explore new opportunities that challenge her and push her beyond her comfort zone.

U is for Udne Ki Aasha: Premiering earlier this year, the new drama serial featured Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in the lead roles. Set in Mumbai, the story of two distinctly different personalities being drawn to each other received widespread praise and a positive audience response.

Vivia Dsena

V is for Vivian Dsena: After years of declining lucrative offers, the popular actor finally joined the reality TV show Bigg Boss 18. His participation has made him the standout star of this season.

W is for Witch: Popular actress Nia Sharma returned to television in a negative role, described as the “ultimate witch,” in Colors’ drama Suhagan Chudail. Despite featuring Debchandrima Singha Roy and Zayn Ibad Khan alongside her, the show had a short run and failed to make a lasting impact.

Suhagan Chudail

X is for X-Rated: While streaming platforms continued to push boundaries with explicit content, Indian terrestrial television maintained its clean and family-friendly approach, staying true to its broad audience base.

Y is for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The long-running Indian TV serial faced controversy when producer Rajan Shahi dismissed lead actor Shehzada Dhami after just four months, citing unprofessional behaviour on set. Co-star Pratiksha Honmukhe was also removed for not meeting the expectations of her character. Both characters were recast rather than written out, ensuring the high-profile show continued without disruption.

Z is for Zakir Khan: After achieving global success with sold-out live shows and popular streaming specials, India’s most renowned Hindi stand-up comedian ventured into television with his first major show, Aapka Apna Zakir. Unfortunately, the show failed to meet expectations and was reportedly cancelled due to poor ratings.