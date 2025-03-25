Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Stephen Graham shocked as Netflix’s 'Adolescence' gains massive popularity in India: ‘Did I hear you correctly?’

The British crime drama has struck a deep chord with Indian audiences, earning praise from Bollywood stars and filmmakers.

Stephen Graham Reacts to ‘Adolescence’ Trending in India

Stephen Graham, co-creator and star of Adolescence, is surprised by the show’s massive success in India

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

British actor and writer Stephen Graham never expected his latest Netflix series, Adolescence, to make such a strong impact worldwide, let alone in India. The gripping crime drama, which debuted on March 13, has not only dominated Netflix’s global charts but also sparked intense discussion among Indian audiences, leaving Graham surprised.

The four-episode series, shot entirely in single takes, follows the chilling case of 13-year-old Jamie Miller played by Owen Cooper, who is accused of murdering a classmate. The show’s raw storytelling and emotional depth have earned praise from critics and viewers alike, but it was the overwhelming response from India that truly caught Graham off guard.


- YouTubeyoutu.be


“I got a text from a mate of mine, telling me how big Adolescence is in India. And my first response was, ‘Hold on… did you say India?! Did I hear you correctly?’” Graham told in an interview. “Apparently, it’s really striking a nerve there.”

Since its release, Adolescence has been widely discussed in India, with renowned filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta, and Sudhir Mishra, along with Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, openly applauding the series. Social media is flooded with reactions, with many viewers pointing out its honest portrayal of troubled youth and the societal pressures that contribute to their downfall.


While the show’s creators initially set out to tell a story rooted in British culture, its themes of violence, family, and adolescent struggles have truly resonated across borders. “We never expected this kind of global reaction,” Graham admitted. “It’s like we dropped a stone into a pond, and the ripple effect has been unbelievable.”


Stephen Graham, co-creator and star of Adolescence, is surprised by the show\u2019s massive success in IndiaAlia Bhatt about Adolescence Instagram Screengrab/ AliaBhatt


Graham, known for his roles in Boiling Point and This Is England, co-created Adolescence with writer Jack Thorne. The idea came to him during a car ride with director Philip Barantini, as they discussed the growing crisis of young boys engaging in violent crimes. “These aren’t hardened criminals, they’re just kids,” Graham said. “We need to start talking about this.”

With Adolescence sparking global conversations, especially in India, Graham hopes this is just the beginning. “If the show is making people think, if it’s making them talk, then we’ve done something right” and we agree!

anurag kashyapbollywood starsbritish actorglobal chartsgripping crime dramahansal mehtaindiajamie millernetflix seriesoverwhelming responseowen cooperraw storytellingstephen grahamviolent crimesadolescence

Related News

National Trust using cutting-edge methods to save ‘rarest native tree’
Features

National Trust using cutting-edge methods to save ‘rarest native tree’

Survey Reveals More Britons Reducing Everyday Spending
Business

Survey shows more Britons cutting back on everyday expenses

Hamdan Ballal
Entertainment

Oscar-winning filmmaker Hamdan Ballal beaten and detained in West Bank

More For You

Naomi Watts and Daughter Kai Shine on Red Carpet Event

Naomi Watts grinning widely as they posed for the cameras

Getty Images

Naomi Watts and daughter Kai shine on red carpet

The Australian actress stepped out with her 16-year-old daughter, Kai, at the premiere of her latest film, The Friend, marking a rare public appearance together.

Naomi Watts beamed with pride as she posed on the red carpet alongside her teenage daughter, Kai, on Monday night. The pair attended the star-studded premiere of Watts’ latest film, The Friend, in which the actress takes a leading role.

Keep ReadingShow less
Meghan Markle

Fans can now shop the Duchess of Sussex’s favourite fashion picks through her newly launched online store

Getty Images

Meghan Markle launches online shop featuring her must-have fashion favourites

Meghan Markle is stepping into the world of online retail, giving fans the opportunity to shop her signature style. The Duchess of Sussex has launched a digital storefront on ShopMy, an affiliate-based platform where influencers and public figures curate collections of their favourite items.

Through this venture, Meghan is sharing a selection of clothing, accessories, and jewellery that reflect and bring out her refined yet accessible aesthetic. She announced the launch via Instagram, where she has 2.6 million followers, directing them to explore her picks. With each sale made through her links, Meghan earns a commission, a system widely used by influencers and content creators.

Keep ReadingShow less
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar performing at a past concert before the Melbourne controversy

Getty Images

Neha Kakkar booed for arriving 3 hours late at Melbourne concert, breaks down on stage

Neha Kakkar’s recent concert in Melbourne took an unexpected turn when the singer arrived nearly three hours late, leaving fans frustrated. While she attempted to make amends by apologising on stage, a section of the audience remained unimpressed, leading to a tense and emotional moment.

The Bollywood singer, known for hits like Kala Chashma and Aankh Maarey, took the stage much later than the scheduled time, prompting many in the crowd to react negatively. Some concertgoers booed as she addressed the delay, while others openly voiced their disappointment. One audience member shouted, “Go back! Rest in your hotel,” while another sarcastically remarked, “This isn’t Indian Idol.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Gérard Depardieu appears in Paris court for sexual assault trial

Depardieu being the most prominent actor to face such allegations since the rise of the #MeToo movement

Getty Images

Gérard Depardieu appears in Paris court for sexual assault trial

French actor Gérard Depardieu appeared in Paris criminal court on Monday, facing charges of sexual assault in connection with incidents that allegedly took place on a film set in 2021. The 76-year-old actor, one of the most recognisable figures in French cinema, is accused of assaulting two women during the filming of Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters). This high-profile trial marks a significant moment in the French entertainment industry, with Depardieu being the most prominent actor to face such allegations since the rise of the #MeToo movement.
Dressed in a black suit and trainers, with his grey hair swept back, Depardieu arrived at the courthouse under heavy police presence. Dozens of protesters had gathered outside, chanting: “Victims, we believe you; rapists, we see you.” After confirming his identity, Depardieu expressed his readiness to answer the court’s questions, with his testimony scheduled for Tuesday.
Depardieu is charged with sexually assaulting a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant director in separate incidents during the shooting of Les Volets Verts in Paris in 2021. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a fine of €75,000 (£63,000).


The allegations stem from an incident on 10 September 2021, when Depardieu is accused of trapping the set dresser between his legs and grabbing her buttocks, pubis, and chest. According to the victim, the actor used obscene language, and bodyguards had to intervene to pull him away. The set dresser’s lawyer told the court that the incident had been witnessed by several people and described the moment as the woman being “trapped against her will.” The set dresser reportedly spoke to senior colleagues immediately, who suggested she report the matter to the police. Her lawyer further claimed that a production manager received a call from Depardieu around that time, in which the actor apologised and remarked that it was “no longer the era to do that.” Depardieu’s legal team has denied this account.
In addition, Depardieu is accused of assaulting a 34-year-old assistant director on two occasions, once on 31 August 2021 and again in September that year, both on set and in the street. The woman alleges that Depardieu grabbed her buttocks and chest during these encounters. Her lawyer stated in court that the victim had confided in friends about the incidents shortly after they occurred, claiming that the actor had been repeatedly touching her without consent.

Keep ReadingShow less
KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty Blessed with Baby Girl, Stars Celebrate

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul embrace parenthood, welcoming their baby girl on March 24, 2025

Getty Images

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcome baby girl, Bollywood and cricket fraternity celebrate

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty have stepped into a new chapter of their lives as they welcome their first child, a baby girl, on March 24, 2025. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in January 2023, shared the joyous news on social media with a heartfelt post.

Rahul, currently part of the Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2025, was absent from his team’s opening match against Lucknow Super Giants to be by Athiya’s side for the birth of their daughter. His absence was noted during the toss, with Axar Patel, the team’s captain for the season, confirming Rahul’s unavailability for the match.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc