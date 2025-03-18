Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’ hailed as a ‘flawless’ drama on incel culture and teenage male violence

This hard-hitting series dives deep into toxic masculinity, online radicalisation, and the quiet rage consuming today’s boys.

Adolescence

Netflix’s Adolescence delivers a raw, unflinching portrayal of teenage male rage, toxic masculinity, and the dark influence of online incel culture

Netflix
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Netflix’s latest British drama, Adolescence, has left viewers shaken and for good reason. Released just last week, the four-part series has already shot to the top of the platform’s charts globally. But this isn’t your regular crime show; it’s a raw, disturbing exploration of male violence, social media influence, and the kind of quiet rage that can twist a teenage boy’s life beyond recognition.

The story centres on Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a classmate. Played by newcomer Owen Cooper, Jamie is ripped from his home during a dawn police raid, and the camera never blinks. Shot in a single, continuous take, each hour-long episode drags you through his world without giving you a moment to look away. Director Philip Barantini, of Boiling Point fame, and cinematographer Matt Lewis make sure of that. The effect is claustrophobic, relentless and impossible to forget.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


But Adolescence should be spoken about beyond its technical brilliance. Co-writer Jack Thorne and actor Stephen Graham, who also plays Jamie’s father, set out to confront an uncomfortable truth: boys are being shaped by a toxic online world. Misogyny and violence are everywhere, pushed by influencers more dangerous than the ones who grab headlines. Thorne says the show isn’t about Andrew Tate, even if his name pops up briefly. “It’s about something far bigger,” he explains. “Kids are getting drawn into darker places we don’t even fully understand.”


Stephen Graham’s inspiration for the series came after reading two separate news stories about boys stabbing girls. “It broke my heart,” he says. “I just kept asking, ‘Why is this happening?’” Adolescence doesn’t offer neat answers. Instead, it forces us to look at male rage head-on.

Team Adolescence Instagram/barantini


The acting is extraordinary. While Graham delivers as always, it’s Owen Cooper who actually steals the show. His portrayal of Jamie swings from childlike fear to simmering anger without missing a beat. Critics are calling his performance “astonishing” and predicting big things while he’s already landed a role in Wuthering Heights opposite Margot Robbie.


What makes Adolescence hit even harder is its refusal to preach. As Erin Doherty, who plays a child psychologist in the series, puts it: “It’s not here to fix anything. It just wants us to talk about it.”

And talk, we should.

andrew tatebritish dramafourpart seriesincel culturejack thornejamie millermale violencemargot robbiemurdering classmatenetflixowen cooperphilip barantiniquiet ragestephen grahamadolescence

Related News

Katharine Birbalsingh
News

Hamid Patel’s Ofsted role defended by Katharine Birbalsingh

uk home office
Featured

100-fold increase in skilled worker visa holders claiming asylum in UK

Liz Kendall
Featured

Government to unveil welfare cuts amid financial strain

Top 10 tech innovations
Business

Top 10 tech innovations transforming daily life in 2025

More For You

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana has received widespread praise for Emergency movie

Getty Images

Kangana Ranaut dismisses Oscars, slams America for ‘bullying and suppressing’ developing nations

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is no stranger to making bold statements, both on and off the screen. Known for her fearless approach to the film industry and her outspoken opinions, she has once again sparked debate by dismissing the prestigious Academy Awards. Following the success of her latest film, Emergency, which has topped Netflix since its release, Kangana referred to the Oscars as “silly” and critiqued America’s global influence, claiming it bullies and suppresses developing nations.

The political drama, Emergency, directed by and starring Ranaut, delves into one of India’s most controversial periods, the Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. As the film has been celebrated for its nuanced portrayal of the political landscape and for Kangana’s performance, some fans suggested that the film deserved an Oscar nod. However, in her characteristic style, Kangana dismissed the idea, emphasising the importance of India’s own National Film Awards over international accolades.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mammootty

Mammootty takes a Ramzan break, gearing up for his next with Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil

Instagram/mammootty

Mammootty’s team shuts down cancer rumours, confirms he’s healthy and prepping for Mohanlal-Fahadh Faasil film

Over the last few days, rumours have been swirling online suggesting Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been diagnosed with colon cancer. On Sunday, a post on Reddit further fuelled speculation, claiming the actor was stepping back from work to undergo treatment. But Mammootty’s team has now put an end to the gossip, clarifying that there’s no truth to any of it.

The actor’s PR team stated that Mammootty is healthy and has simply taken a short break from his shoot schedule as he is observing Ramzan fasting. They emphasised that he is not dealing with any health issues, calling the cancer rumours “completely false”. “He is on vacation because of Ramzan. After the break, he will return to work”, his team stated.

Keep ReadingShow less
Saira Banu Clarifies Divorce Rumors After AR Rahman’s Hospitalization

Saira Banu addresses speculation about her relationship with AR Rahman, confirming they remain husband and wife despite their separation

Getty Images

'We are still husband and wife': Saira Banu clears divorce rumours after AR Rahman’s hospitalisation

Music legend AR Rahman was rushed to a Chennai hospital recently after suffering from dehydration. According to doctors, he was discharged the same day after a routine check-up and is now recovering at home. As news of his health scare spread, concern poured in from fans and well-wishers. Amid the flurry of reports, his wife, Saira Banu, stepped forward to offer clarity, not just about Rahman’s condition, but also about their relationship.

Saira released a statement through her lawyer, Vandana Shah, wishing Rahman a speedy recovery. But more importantly, she made it clear that despite their separation, they are not legally divorced. “We are still husband and wife,” she said, addressing the growing public confusion. “We’ve been apart for personal reasons. I’ve been unwell these past couple of years and didn’t want to burden him emotionally. But there’s no divorce between us.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Kanye West Calls Out Kim Over North West’s Music Debut with Diddy

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s latest clash over North West’s music debut and their children’s trademarks sparks a public controversy

Getty Images

Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian over North West’s music debut with Diddy amid kids' trademark battle

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has launched a public attack against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, accusing her of blocking their daughter North West from featuring on his new song and taking full control of their children’s trademarks. What began as a disagreement over their daughter’s involvement in Ye’s latest track has spiralled into a fierce battle over parental rights, creative freedom, and the future of their children’s identities.

Ye recently dropped a new track, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, featuring North West, Sean “Diddy” Combs, King Combs, and Chicago artist Jasmine Williams. However, behind the scenes, Kim reportedly intervened to prevent North’s appearance, allegedly sending legal letters to stop her participation. Kim’s reason? She claims to be protecting North from being associated with Diddy, who is currently facing serious legal charges. But critics argue Kim’s move is less about safeguarding her daughter and more about maintaining control.

Keep ReadingShow less
Influencer Orry & 7 Others Booked for Drinking Near Vaishno Devi

Social media influencer Orry, along with seven others, booked for allegedly consuming alcohol near the sacred Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra

Instagram/Orry/VaishnoDeviShrineBoard

Influencer Orry and 7 others booked for drinking near Vaishno Devi Shrine in violation of religious norms

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against popular influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, and seven others for allegedly consuming alcohol near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The incident has sparked public outcry as the area holds deep religious significance for millions of devotees who visit the shrine every year.

The group, which includes Indian nationals Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Russian national Anastasila Arzamaskina, was reportedly found drinking at a hotel in the Cottage Suite area of Katra. This region falls under strict regulations that ban the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol and non-vegetarian food because of its proximity to the shrine.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc