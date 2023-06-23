5 most anticipated Netflix Hindi films and shows in 2023

Netflix’s slate for the second half of the year looks even more electric.

Photo credit: Netflix India

By: Mohnish Singh

Netflix, one of the leading streaming media platforms in the world, is home to innumerable blockbuster films and binge-worthy shows. The streamer has launched several hit shows and films in the first half of 2023. Its slate for the second half of the year looks even more electric. Let’s have a look at the top 5 most anticipated Netflix Hindi films and shows in 2023.

The Archies

Marking the acting debut of star kids Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda, The Archies is a Zoya Akhtar film set to release on Netflix this year. The teen-musical comedy film based on the American comic book series of the same name also features Mihir Ahuja, Aditi “DOT.” Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina on the cast. The teaser trailer of the film was launched on June 18, 2023, at the Tudum 2023 event held in São Paulo.

Chakda ‘Xpress

Chakda ‘Xpress is a biographical sports drama inspired by the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, stars as Goswami in the much-anticipated film, which sheds light on the turbulent yet incredible journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket.

Chamkila

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, Chamkila is a musical drama from well-known filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who returns to direction after his 2020 film Love Aaj Kal. The film is a tribute to popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was murdered by unknown assailants at the age of 27. Recently, the streamer dropped the official teaser of the film, introducing Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila.

Heeramandi

Helmed by maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. The eight-episode series is set in the city of Lahore during pre-independent India and revolves around three generations of courtesans. It releases in 2023 but Netflix is yet to announce the official premiere date.

Delhi Crime 3

After getting a thunderous response for the first two seasons, Netflix is set to bring back its popular series Delhi Crime for season three. Netflix released a video a few months ago revealing that several shows, including Delhi Crime: Season 3, will return for a third season. Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, and Adil Hussain return to reprise their respective roles.