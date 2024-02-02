Website Logo
  • Friday, February 02, 2024
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari onboard next film in YRF Spy Universe

The next film under YRF’s spy universe is Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr starrer War 2.

By: Mohnish Singh

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are set to lead the next Spy Universe film produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Variety reported.

The Railway Men fame director Shiv Rawail will be helming the high-profile film.

Alia and Sharvari will play super agents in the as-yet-untitled film. Rawail, who had previous stints as assistant director on Yash Raj Films productions Dhoom 3, starring Aamir Khan, and Fan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, debuted as a director with the studio’s 2023 series The Railway Men.

The film has been billed as the first female-led spy-universe film under YRF.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and continued with War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2023. Tiger 3, which also released in 2023, is another Top 10 hit.

The next film under YRF’s spy universe is Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr starrer War 2, which will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Alia will also be seen in director Vasan Bala’s next Jigra and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Sharvari, on the other hand, has teamed up with director Nikkhil Advani on the film Vedaa, which also stars John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vedaa is written by Aseem Arora and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. In the movie, John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari.

The film promises some exciting action sequences.

