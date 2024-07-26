Birmingham University unveils Lord Bilimoria’s portrait

Lord Bilimoria’s tenure saw the university expand globally

Lord Bilimoria near the portrait.

By: Pramod Thomas

THE University of Birmingham has unveiled a portrait to mark Lord Karan Bilimoria’s ten-year tenure as chancellor.

Lord Bilimoria, the first Indian-born chancellor of a Russell Group university in Britain, has stepped down from the post.

The portrait, created by Benjamin Sullivan, has been added to the university’s research and cultural collections.

Clare Mullett, head of research and cultural collections at Birmingham University, said, “I am absolutely delighted by this portrait of Lord Bilimoria which will be a superb addition to the Campus Art Collection. Benjamin Sullivan has captured a strong likeness, along with the context of the House of Lords and the crests of the University of Birmingham and Lord Bilimoria’s own family.

“Above all he has captured a sense of the man himself, which I’m sure those that know him will recognise.”

Lord Bilimoria’s tenure saw the university expand globally, notably with a new campus in Dubai hosting nearly 2,000 students.

Under his leadership, student numbers grew to 40,000 and staff to 4,200. The university’s research income nearly doubled, reaching 8th in the UK for research funding. Significant achievements include the launch of the India Institute, joint Master’s degrees with IIT Madras, and a collaboration with the Royal Collection for student-curated exhibitions.

The university received several accolades, including the Times and Sunday Times University of the Year for Graduate Employability and two Queen’s Anniversary Prizes. Lord Bilimoria also oversaw the opening of the University of Birmingham School, a new library, and a Sports and Fitness Centre.

He initiated the Birmingham in Action fundraising programme, raising nearly £400 million. The university played a key role in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the British Asian leader represented the university at international events.

Vice chancellor Professor Adam Tickell praised Lord Bilimoria for his dedication and global advocacy for the university. The university expressed gratitude for his contributions and the lasting impact of his tenure.

In his final speech as chancellor, Lord Bilimoria said, “I have been privileged and honored to be chancellor over the last 10 years, I am so proud of our outstanding institution, recognised as a top 100 university in the world. This past decade has been the proudest in my career.

“I am confident that the university is going to continue to go from strength to strength. I look forward to being a life long member of the University of Birmingham”.