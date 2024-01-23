Website Logo
Amitabh shares picture with Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan

By: Mohnish Singh

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared photos from his visit to Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Amitabh treated fans to a glimpse of himself seeking the divine blessings of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

In one of the pictures, Big B can be seen standing with folded hands in front of the new Ram Lalla idol.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Bol Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai.”

The senior Bachchan was accompanied by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Significantly, Amitabh Bachchan bought a 10,000-square-foot plot in Ayodhya a few days ahead of the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Besides Big B and Abhishek, several other A-listers and who’s who of the Indian film and entertainment industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Subhash Ghai, and Sonu Nigam were in attendance at the Pran Patishtha ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the grand Pran Pratishtha, which involved hour-long rituals led by Prime Minister Modi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He also has a courtroom drama film ‘Section 84’ in his kitty.

