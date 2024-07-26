Family appeals for calm after police incident at Manchester airport

Police suspended one of the officers involved and referred the actions to an independent police complaints watchdog

Rochdale MP Paul Waugh (Photo: UK Parliament)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE family of a man kicked in the head by police at Manchester airport has called for calm in all communities, according to Rochdale MP Paul Waugh.

Waugh explained that the family, who are “traumatised” by the incident, have no political agenda and do not support any form of political violence.

A video circulating online shows a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) firearms officer, now suspended, kicking and stamping on a man lying on the ground. The police stated that the officer’s actions followed a violent attack on officers in a car park at Terminal 2 on Tuesday (23).

Protests erupted outside Rochdale police station on Wednesday (24) and Thursday (25) nights, with another held in Manchester city centre on Thursday.

However, Waugh said the family would not participate in any protests or media interviews, seeking to maintain their privacy.

“They wanted me to issue an appeal for calm among all communities in Rochdale,” Waugh told BBC Breakfast. “We’ve had a history of unfortunate division in our town and we do not want to return to those days.”

The incident occurred after officers attempted to arrest someone at the airport following an earlier fight. Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who reviewed broader footage of the incident, said it appeared to have started after an issue on a flight arriving in Manchester. The situation escalated in the arrivals hall and continued to the car park.

A police spokesperson noted a “clear risk” of firearms officers having their weapons taken, with three officers hospitalised, one with a broken nose. Four men, aged 19, 25, 28, and 31, were arrested on suspicion of affray and assault and later bailed.

The police acknowledged the “deep concerns” raised by the footage. Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar criticised the incident, stating there was “no justification” for the officer’s actions and that the context was “irrelevant.”

Anwar accused GMP of spinning a narrative in the immediate aftermath to shape public perception. Solicitor Akhmed Yakoob, representing Muhammad Fahir Amaaz, the man who was kicked, reported that his client’s condition worsened, revealing a cyst on his brain after a CT scan.

Waugh confirmed that all family members involved were treated in hospital and are now recovering at home.

Rochdale councillor Minaam Ellahi attended one of the protests and emphasised that people have a right to be angry and demand action. “It was a peaceful protest. No trouble was caused,” he was quoted as saying. “People are losing their trust in the police.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) promised a “robust investigation” after receiving two referrals from GMP. The first concerns the officer’s use of force on a man detained on the ground, and the second relates to the use of pepper spray on another man at the airport. The IOPC has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Waugh stated that the IOPC investigation needs to be thorough and quick, adding, “They’re independent of the police, and I think the family are really encouraged by that.”