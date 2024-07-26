Family faces £30,000 NHS bill after mother suffers stroke

Bushra’s medical emergency led to her admission to Fairfield Hospital. (Picture for representation: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A family’s joyous occasion turned into a financial and emotional ordeal when a mother suffered a stroke during a visit to the UK for her daughter’s graduation.

Maleeha Nadeem’s mother, Bushra Khalid,66, travelled from Pakistan to Rochdale last September, marking her first trip abroad.

However, a week before her scheduled return, she suffered a debilitating stroke, followed by a second one, leaving her unable to speak or swallow.

Bushra’s medical emergency led to her admission to Fairfield Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a recurrent ischemic stroke, post-stroke epilepsy, hyperlipidaemia, a urinary tract infection with delirium, vascular dementia, and uncontrolled diabetes.

The family was soon hit with an initial NHS bill of £10,177, which has since ballooned to £30,000 after further treatments.

Maleeha, who lives with her husband and three children in Heywood, has been struggling to cope with the financial and caregiving demands. “It’s been incredibly distressing for all of us,” Maleeha said. “This was her first time leaving Pakistan, and she had never been on holiday before. I never imagined this would happen. We feel like we have nowhere to turn because she isn’t a British citizen.”

Despite Maleeha’s efforts to seek help from various charities, the family’s situation remains dire due to Bushra’s non-UK citizenship status.

“I’ve tried so many different charities and nobody will help because she isn’t a UK citizen. She may not be a British citizen, but she’s still a human being,” Maleeha told Manchester Evening News.

Bushra, now living with Maleeha’s family, requires constant care, adding to the family’s strain. “I’m just so concerned about her,” Maleeha said. “She can’t swallow properly and isn’t getting enough water, and we aren’t getting any help. My mum is away from her whole family in Pakistan. I just never imagined this could happen to anyone. What she is going through right now, I don’t think anyone deserves that.”

In an effort to manage the mounting costs and ensure Bushra receives the care she needs, the family has launched a GoFundMe campaign, aiming to raise £100,000.

They are appealing to their community for support during this challenging time.