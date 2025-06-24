Paul Sinha on Edinburgh Fringe show: "Parkinson’s has been a comedy goldmine”

Key points
- Comedian and The Chase star Paul Sinha says Parkinson’s disease has inspired his comedy
- He will perform his new show 2 Sinha Lifetime at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe
- Sinha previously suffered two heart attacks during the 2022 festival
- The comedian uses personal health challenges as material for his stand-up
- Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition with no known cure
Sinha returns to Edinburgh with health-themed show
Comedian and television personality Paul Sinha has described his Parkinson’s diagnosis as a “comedy goldmine” as he prepares to take a new stand-up show to this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the 55-year-old The Chase quizzer said he would be tackling the realities of living with Parkinson’s disease head-on in his set at The Stand Comedy Club.
Two heart attacks during previous Edinburgh appearance
Sinha revealed that during his 2022 appearance at the festival, he suffered two heart attacks—one in the first week and another in the third.
“I was in a room with 400 people in and it all got on top of me,” he recalled. The first heart attack occurred while he was shaking hands with Levi Roots, the creator of Reggae Reggae Sauce, in a bar.
“I didn’t want to cause a scene,” he said. “I thought I might as well just get into a cab to take me to the nearest hospital as quick as possible, which is what I did.”
Despite being sent home after the first incident, Sinha later learned both episodes had been small heart attacks. He decided to carry on performing regardless, fearing financial loss if he dropped out. “Looking back on it, that’s not the right thing to do,” he admitted.
Turning Parkinson’s into punchlines
Sinha, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, said he chooses to confront the condition through humour.
“I do lots of jokes about it. It’s as simple as that. You deal with the cards you’ve been dealt, and if you’ve been given a comedy goldmine, as Parkinson’s is, then you deal with it,” he explained.
He added that, to his knowledge, he may be the only comedian at the Fringe discussing their experience with neurological degeneration.
Understanding Parkinson’s disease
According to the NHS, Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition in which parts of the brain become damaged over time. Key symptoms include tremors, slow movement, and stiff muscles.
The charity Parkinson’s UK notes that the cause of the condition is still not fully understood, though it is thought to involve a combination of genetic, age-related, and environmental factors. The disease results in the death of dopamine-producing nerve cells in the brain.
30th anniversary show set for The Stand
Sinha’s new show, 2 Sinha Lifetime, marks his 30th anniversary in comedy. It is scheduled to run at The Stand Comedy Club during the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where he will once again use personal experiences to connect with audiences through humour.
Big B defends his choice to praise Abhishek openly and others privately
Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he praises Abhishek publicly but not Jaya or Aishwarya
Quick highlights:
Amitabh Bachchan has responded to online comments asking why he often praises son Abhishek Bachchan on social media but not wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, or daughter Shweta. The actor explained that while he chooses to support Abhishek publicly, he honours the women in his family privately, saying he prefers to respect them “in his heart.”
Bachchan defends Abhishek praise, addresses fan remarks online
The 81-year-old actor, who regularly shares photos and thoughts with fans, recently posted images of himself meeting admirers outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa. Captioned “Yes, I praise Abhishek. So?”, the post sparked comments from users questioning why he doesn’t do the same for Jaya, Aishwarya, or Shweta.
Responding directly, Bachchan wrote, “Yes, I shall praise them in my heart… not publicly… respect for the ladies.” His reply quickly circulated across platforms, with many praising his thoughtful answer. Others pointed to his tendency to engage more often when defending Abhishek, especially around film releases.
Screengrab of the comment Facebook/Amitabh Bachchan
Bachchan also shut down a user accusing him of having “paid fans,” bluntly replying, “Prove it! You are small-minded… why don’t you pay and get fans too?” When another person mocked those waiting outside his home as “unemployed,” he replied with characteristic wit: “So give them a job? When they stand at the gate of Jalsa, they are EMPLOYED in love.”
Amitabh Bachchan and family attend the wedding ceremony of Akash AmbaniGetty Images
Actor remains active on social media while juggling film projects
Bachchan has become increasingly interactive online in recent years, often directly responding to criticism and fan feedback. Meanwhile, Abhishek was last seen in Housefull 5, a multi-starrer comedy that released earlier this month. Jaya Bachchan appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, while Aishwarya Rai was part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films. Despite the online chatter, Amitabh continues to walk his own path, on-screen and online.