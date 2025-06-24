Paul Sinha on Edinburgh Fringe show: "Parkinson’s has been a comedy goldmine”

Key points

Comedian and The Chase star Paul Sinha says Parkinson’s disease has inspired his comedy

He will perform his new show 2 Sinha Lifetime at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Sinha previously suffered two heart attacks during the 2022 festival

The comedian uses personal health challenges as material for his stand-up

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition with no known cure

Sinha returns to Edinburgh with health-themed show

Comedian and television personality Paul Sinha has described his Parkinson’s diagnosis as a “comedy goldmine” as he prepares to take a new stand-up show to this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the 55-year-old The Chase quizzer said he would be tackling the realities of living with Parkinson’s disease head-on in his set at The Stand Comedy Club.

Two heart attacks during previous Edinburgh appearance

Sinha revealed that during his 2022 appearance at the festival, he suffered two heart attacks—one in the first week and another in the third.

“I was in a room with 400 people in and it all got on top of me,” he recalled. The first heart attack occurred while he was shaking hands with Levi Roots, the creator of Reggae Reggae Sauce, in a bar.

“I didn’t want to cause a scene,” he said. “I thought I might as well just get into a cab to take me to the nearest hospital as quick as possible, which is what I did.”

Despite being sent home after the first incident, Sinha later learned both episodes had been small heart attacks. He decided to carry on performing regardless, fearing financial loss if he dropped out. “Looking back on it, that’s not the right thing to do,” he admitted.

Turning Parkinson’s into punchlines

Sinha, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, said he chooses to confront the condition through humour.

“I do lots of jokes about it. It’s as simple as that. You deal with the cards you’ve been dealt, and if you’ve been given a comedy goldmine, as Parkinson’s is, then you deal with it,” he explained.

He added that, to his knowledge, he may be the only comedian at the Fringe discussing their experience with neurological degeneration.

Understanding Parkinson’s disease

According to the NHS, Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition in which parts of the brain become damaged over time. Key symptoms include tremors, slow movement, and stiff muscles.

The charity Parkinson’s UK notes that the cause of the condition is still not fully understood, though it is thought to involve a combination of genetic, age-related, and environmental factors. The disease results in the death of dopamine-producing nerve cells in the brain.

30th anniversary show set for The Stand

Sinha’s new show, 2 Sinha Lifetime, marks his 30th anniversary in comedy. It is scheduled to run at The Stand Comedy Club during the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where he will once again use personal experiences to connect with audiences through humour.