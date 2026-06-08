Lenny Henry in UK says ‘racism is still at large’ as he returns to stand-up after 15 years

Highlights

Lenny Henry has returned to touring stand-up for the first time in more than 15 years

The comedian says racism and the rise of the far right remain major concerns

His new tour, Still At Large, reflects issues he first addressed in the 1980s

Henry says audience reactions encouraged him to return to the stage

Why Lenny Henry believes old problems remain relevant

Lenny Henry has said racism in Britain remains a pressing issue as he embarks on his first stand-up tour in more than 15 years.

The comedian, whose new show is titled Still At Large, said many of the subjects he spoke about during the 1980s continue to resonate today.

According to Henry, the title reflects not only his return to performing but also the fact that issues such as racism, the rise of the far right and wider global instability have not disappeared.

The 67-year-old said he feels able to tackle these subjects on stage, adding that his age and experience give him the confidence to address topics that continue to shape public life.

A career shaped by changing Britain

Born and raised in Dudley, Henry has often spoken about the racism he experienced while growing up.

His childhood coincided with a turbulent period in British politics, including the 1964 Smethwick election campaign and the later "Rivers of Blood" speech by Enoch Powell.

Henry first found fame after winning the television talent show New Faces in 1975 and went on to become one of Britain's most recognisable entertainers through programmes such as The Lenny Henry Show, Tiswas and Three Of A Kind.

Alongside his comedy work, he has built a successful acting career, including a celebrated performance in Othello, and has long campaigned for greater representation of minority communities in the arts.

The audience that brought him back

Although Henry stepped away from touring 16 years ago because of the demands of life on the road, he never stopped performing altogether.

He continued appearing in one-off shows and theatre productions, including August In England and Every Brilliant Thing.

It was during those performances that he noticed audiences responding enthusiastically to his unscripted interactions, prompting him to reconsider stand-up.

Henry said he realised people wanted to see him return to a traditional comedy set, leading him to spend the past two years developing a new show.

The tour began in May and runs until November, marking a return to the format that first established him as one of Britain's most influential comedians while revisiting themes he believes remain as relevant today as they were decades ago.