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Kaylee Hottle dies at 18 after bringing a fan-favourite blockbuster character to life

She was best known for playing Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong

Kaylee Hottle

Officials informed him that Kaylee's heart stopped while she was being transported to hospital

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 21, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Kaylee Hottle died aged 18 following a car accident in Maryland
  • She was best known for playing Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
  • The young actress also appeared in Magnum P.I. and helped bring deaf representation to mainstream cinema

Kaylee Hottle, the young actress who won global recognition for her portrayal of Jia in the Godzilla x Kong franchise, has died aged 18 following a car accident in Maryland.

Her father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed the news to TMZ, saying the accident happened early on 21 July. He also shared the news during a live stream in American Sign Language (ASL), explaining that he was travelling from Texas to Maryland after learning of the tragedy.

According to Joshua, officials informed him that Kaylee's heart stopped while she was being transported to hospital.

Breakthrough role won over audiences

Hottle made her feature film debut in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, playing Jia, a deaf orphan who forms a unique bond with Kong through sign language while living on Skull Island with Dr Ilene Andrews, portrayed by Rebecca Hall.

Her heartfelt performance made Jia one of the franchise's standout characters, earning praise for bringing authentic deaf representation to a major Hollywood blockbuster. She reprised the role in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Career began at a young age

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Hottle came from a multi-generational deaf family. She started acting at the age of nine, appearing in a public service advertisement for the video messaging app Glide, which is widely used within the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

She later appeared as Joon in an episode of the rebooted television series Magnum P.I., adding another screen credit to her growing career.

A lasting impact beyond the screen

Although her acting career was brief, Hottle's performances helped bring greater visibility to deaf actors in mainstream entertainment. Her role as Jia introduced millions of viewers to a character whose strength, compassion and use of sign language became central to one of Hollywood's biggest film franchises.

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