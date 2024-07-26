Bryan Adams set for India tour in December with ‘So Happy It Hurts’

He will begin his five-city tour from December 10 to 16 and cover cities like Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Bryan Adams performing live (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams is set to bring his So Happy It Hurts tour to India this December.

Adams, 64, will begin his five-city tour from December 10 to 16 and cover cities like Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

This will mark Adams’ sixth visit to India after his 1993-1994 tour, followed by multi-city gigs in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2018.

“I’m incredibly excited to be coming back to India. There’s a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience,” Adams said in a press statement.

“Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can’t wait to perform all your favourite songs – the old ones and some new ones too. This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people across generations. Get ready to rock,” Adams said

The tickets for the tour, presented and produced by SG Live in collaboration with EVA Live, will be available on the Live tab on the Zomato app.

Adams, a music icon known for classics such as “Summer of 69”, “Run to You” and ‘When You’re Gone”, “Go Down Rockin”, “Can’t Stop This Thing” and others, has many followers in India where his concerts attract packed crowds.

“There’s a definite resurgence of interest in legendary acts across India. Fans are rediscovering the power and emotion of the timeless classics, and legendary artists like Bryan Adams are proving that great music truly transcends generations,” said Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live.

“A longtime personal favourite, Bryan Adams is a true rock icon, and his return to India is a cause for celebration,” said Mahesh Bhupati, CEO of SG Live.

“We are thrilled to bring the ‘So Happy It Hurts World Tour’ to India as their exclusive ticketing partner,” Zeenah Vilcassim, CEO of Zomato Live added.

Adams has been a part of the music industry for over four decades and enjoys a global fan base.

With a catalog of 17 studio albums, his most recent songs have been the peace song What If There Were No Sides At All and two songs from the comedy film Office Race. (PTI)