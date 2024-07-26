  • Friday, July 26, 2024
Indian sentenced to 12 years in US for attempting to entice minor into sexual activity

He communicated with an undercover detective via social media, repeatedly expressing his desires and sending several images of adult pornography

Aduru was arrested after a search of his phone revealed the social media communications between him and the undercover detective (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Eastern Eye

Indian national Upendra Aduru, 32, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor into illegal sexual activity, a US Attorney announced on Thursday (25).

According to information presented to the court, from September 20, 2022, to October 6, 2022, Aduru, an Indian national in the United States on a student visa, communicated via social media with a detective posing as a thirteen-year-old girl.

During the communication, Aduru repeatedly expressed his desire to engage in sexual activity with the purported thirteen-year-old and even sent the undercover detective several images of adult pornography.

Aduru also repeatedly sought to meet with the girl and eventually travelled to a park in Millcreek Township after setting up a meeting with the girl.

He was arrested after his arrival and a search of his phone revealed the social media communications between Aduru and the undercover detective, a media release said.

