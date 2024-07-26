  • Friday, July 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

India and China agree to resolve border issues

India and China have fortified positions and deployed additional troops and equipment along the border since the 2020 standoff.

India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar met with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi in Vientiane, Laos on Thursday. (Photo credit: X/@DrSJaishankar)

By: EasternEye

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday in Laos, where they agreed to resolve border issues as soon as possible.

The two countries share a long Himalayan border, much of which is poorly demarcated. Relations have been strained since a military clash in July 2020 that resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops.

Jaishankar met Wang on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Laos, three weeks after their last meeting in Kazakhstan, according to India’s foreign ministry.

“Agreed on the need to give strong guidance to complete the disengagement process. Must ensure full respect for the LAC (Line of Actual Control) and past agreements,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

After their meeting in Kazakhstan, Wang had stated that the two countries must handle and control the border situation while resuming normal exchanges in other areas.

Both nations have fortified positions and deployed additional troops and equipment along the border since the 2020 standoff. The two countries have had tense relations for decades, following a border war in 1962.

India’s foreign ministry said both ministers agreed on the need to work with “purpose and urgency to achieve complete disengagement at the earliest.”

“The state of the border will necessarily be reflected in the state of our ties,” Jaishankar added.

Related Stories
News

Kamala Harris gains ground while Trump labels her a ‘Marxist’
News

Obamas back Kamala Harris in presidential bid
News

Lord Falconer to introduce assisted dying bill
UK

Rotherham vows to ‘never be complacent’ about child safety
UK

Seven UK banks partner with NCA to tackle money laundering
News

Labourer in India finds diamond worth £74,000 from mine
UK

UK regulator finds no evidence of misleading supermarket loyalty prices
News

Sri Lanka’s presidential election on September 21
HEADLINE STORY

Mortgage rate surge pushed 320,000 into poverty: Report
UK

Leicester MP vows to ‘speak truth to power’
News

US promises future investment in Pakistan as China’s influence wanes
News

Residents raise concerns over Wembley’s plans to host more events
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
India-China-meeting India and China agree to resolve border issues
Harris' swift rise as the Democratic candidate for the November 5 election has energized the race Kamala Harris gains ground while Trump labels her a ‘Marxist’
Obamas back Kamala Harris in presidential bid
Lord Falconer to introduce assisted dying bill
Rotherham vows to ‘never be complacent’ about child safety
Reeves pledges to ‘fix the mess’ in UK finances