Netflix drops 'Adolescence' teaser: A tense one-take crime thriller unfolding in real time

Netflix is set to release Adolescence, a gripping four-part crime drama, on March 13. The series takes a daring approach in its storytelling, with each episode filmed in one continuous shot, unfolding events in real-time. Starring Stephen Graham (Boiling Point, Bodies), the show promises an intense and immersive experience.
The story follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who is arrested for the murder of a classmate. His family is thrown into turmoil as they struggle to comprehend the shocking accusation. Graham plays Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller, who must navigate the legal system while grappling with the devastating impact on his family. Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe (Ashley Walters, Top Boy) leads the investigation, while Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty, The Crown), a psychologist, is assigned to Jamie’s case.
Stephen Graham, who co-created the series with Jack Thorne (The Swimmers, Joy), mentioned that Adolescence is more than just a crime drama and in fact, t’s a reflection of societal issues. “We wanted to show an ordinary family caught in a nightmare,” Graham explains. “This isn’t about gangs or extreme dysfunction. It’s about how easily things can spiral out of control, even in seemingly stable households.”
The show explores the struggles young boys face today especially peer pressure, social media influence, and the dangers of online subcultures. Themes of toxic masculinity and the "manosphere" are woven into the narrative, hopefully making it a thought-provoking watch.
Experience the raw intensity of Adolescence, Netflix’s bold new crime drama filmed in a single continuous shotNetflix
The ensemble cast also includes Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones), Christine Tremarco (The Responder), and newcomer Amélie Pease, each adding depth to the unfolding drama.
Adolescence is not just a whodunit rather it’s a “whydunit,” delving into the darker corners of adolescence and examining how external pressures and internal struggles can lead to devastating consequences.
Directed by Philip Barantini (Boiling Point), the series’ real-time storytelling heightens its intensity. Filming each episode in a single take required months of preparation, ensuring every movement and dialogue flowed seamlessly. This technique helps adds an unfiltered, raw realism to the drama, making each moment feel even more gripping.
With its innovative storytelling, stellar cast, and unflinching exploration of modern youth and crime, Adolescence is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most compelling releases. All four episodes will be available to stream from March 13.