Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Beyond the killer: 4 true crime stories that explore perpetrator's families

They raised them. Loved them. Tucked them into bed at night. Then one day, the world told them their child, their brother, their father, was a monster.

True Crime’s New Perspective: The Families Behind the Tragedies

When a loved one is exposed as a killer, the family pays a price the world never sees

gatty images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

They don’t wear prison uniforms. They haven’t committed the crime. And yet, they live with the sentence. The whispers, the suspicion, the unbearable question: Did you know? Could you have stopped it?

For decades, true crime has obsessed over killers—their twisted minds, their methods, their victims. But now, a new wave of storytelling is forcing us to look beyond the perpetrators. What about the people they left behind? The mothers who raised them, the children who bear their names, the siblings who once shared bedtime secrets. Netflix’s Adolescence, Paramount+’s Happy Face, and a string of recent documentaries expose the unseen collateral damage of crime: the families of murderers who are left to pick up the pieces.

Families of criminals face relentless scrutiny, forced to answer for crimes they never committedGetty Images


This isn’t just about crime. It’s about guilt, grief, and the unbearable weight of blood ties.

Adolescence: When a killer is your own child

Imagine tucking your child into bed one night, only to wake up and find their face on the news, not as a victim, but as the monster.

Netflix’s Adolescence is a gut-wrenching portrayal of parental horror. It follows Eddie and Manda Miller as they grapple with the unthinkable: their 13-year-old son, Jamie, has murdered his classmate. The show drags its audience into the Millers’ suffocating reality, social ostracisation, self-recrimination, and the sheer impossibility of reconciling their love for their son with the horror of his actions.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


Stephen Graham’s portrayal of Eddie is haunting. In one of the show’s most chilling moments, he watches home videos of Jamie as a toddler, whispering, “Where did my boy go?”

But Adolescence isn’t just fiction, in fact it mirrors real-life crises. A 2024 NSPCC report found a 58% rise in violent youth offences linked to online radicalisation. Meanwhile, 72% of parents of young offenders experience suicidal thoughts (The British Journal of Criminology).

The series forces us to confront a terrifying question: What if it were my child?

Happy Face: The daughter of a serial killer

For most, a father is a protector. For Melissa Moore, he was a predator.

Happy Face (Paramount+, 2025) is an excruciating journey through inherited trauma. Melissa was 15 when she learnt her father, Keith Jesperson, was the “Happy Face Killer.” Her childhood memories became crime scene evidence.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


Annaleigh Ashford delivers a searing performance as Melissa, capturing the agony of a daughter caught in the web of a man she once adored. In one scene, she holds an old photograph of herself on her father’s shoulders and whispers, “That’s not my dad. That’s the man who played him.”

The statistics paint an ugly reality: 89% of perpetrators’ families suffer from PTSD (Journal of Forensic Psychology). One in three lose jobs or homes due to stigma.

Reality: This is not a story of redemption. It’s survival.

Monster in my Family: When love becomes horror

The investigative series Monster in My Family takes viewers behind closed doors, offering first-hand accounts from relatives of notorious criminals. Each episode gives voice to those trapped in the wreckage, struggling to reconcile their love with the truth.


- YouTubeyoutu.be


The show highlights a brutal reality: These families don’t just grieve privately. They are judged, harassed, and in some cases, driven into hiding. The crimes may not be theirs, but the punishment often is.

The Alcàsser Murders & burden of proof: When the world turns on you

Not all suffering comes from the crime itself. Sometimes, it’s society that delivers the final blow.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


Spain’s The Alcàsser Murders (2019) and HBO’s Burden of Proof (2023) expose the brutal truth: when someone you love is accused of a crime, the world turns against you. Families are dissected by the media, harassed by strangers, and, in some cases, forced into hiding.

  • A 2022 BBC report found that 64% of families of violent criminals face harassment or death threats.
  • 43% relocate to escape the scrutiny (Interpol, 2021).

Grief is hard enough. But how do you grieve someone the world expects you to hate?

The ethics of true crime’s new frontier

Not everyone agrees with this shift. Critics argue that giving voice to the families of criminals risks humanising monsters. But Dr. Lorna Rhodes, a criminologist at Cambridge, disagrees: “Ignoring the families doesn’t erase their pain. It erases their humanity.”


Beyond the headlines, the families of perpetrators live in silence, haunted by a crime they didn’t commitGetty Images


These stories don’t justify crimes. They bring to light the wreckage left behind. They force us to look at crime’s hidden victims, the innocent relatives drowning in guilt, the parents asking themselves if they could have stopped the inevitable, the children growing up in the shadows of killers.

The unanswerable question

True crime’s new frontier doesn’t offer easy answers. It doesn’t allow us to shake our heads at a monster and move on. Instead, it demands we sit with the uncomfortable truth: What would I do if it were my father? My son?


Parents of young offenders wrestle with an unbearable truth: Can you still love the child you raised?Getty Images

Because the most haunting stories aren’t just about the dead or the damned. They’re about the ones who have to keep living.

The answer isn’t in the headlines. It’s in the silence after the cameras leave, in the homes where loved ones stare at family photos, wondering when the person they knew became a stranger.

adolescencehappy facehidden victimsmonster in my familyparental horrorshattered familiesthe alcàsser murderstrue crimeuncomfortable truthcrime

Related News

Manoj Bharathiraja
Entertainment

Tamil actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja passes away at 48 due to cardiac arrest

Bianca Censori and Kanye West
Entertainment

Bianca Censori reportedly trying to escape Kanye West’s grip, but he won’t let go

modi-trump-getty
Business

India open to tariff cuts on £17.7 bn worth of US imports: Report

Hania Aamir
Entertainment

Hania Aamir honoured by UK Parliament for her contributions to Pakistani entertainment

More For You

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaids prepare for a final showdown in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6

Instagram/handmaidsonhulu

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 6: Where to watch in UK and what to expect

The highly anticipated final season of The Handmaid’s Tale is set to arrive on Channel 4, bringing the gripping saga of Gilead to its dramatic conclusion. Ahead of the new season’s release, viewers can revisit all five previous seasons, which will be available for streaming on Channel 4.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, the series follows the life of June Osborne, played by Elisabeth Moss, as she fights against the oppressive rule of Gilead, a totalitarian regime that has stripped women of their rights. Once known as Offred, June is forced into servitude as a Handmaid, but her relentless spirit keeps her pushing back against the system.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Celebrate Birth of Son Oscar Alexander

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick embrace parenthood as they welcome their baby boy, Oscar Alexander

Getty Images

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick welcome baby boy Oscar Alexander

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have become parents to a baby boy, marking a new chapter in their lives. The couple announced the arrival of their son, Oscar Alexander Westwick, with a heartfelt post on social media. Their announcement was accompanied by a series of intimate black-and-white photos that captured their first moments as a family of three.

One of the pictures shows Amy cradling her new-born, wrapped in a blanket with his name embroidered on it. Another snapshot captures Ed placing his hand gently over Amy’s as they hold their baby together. In another cute image, Amy kisses Oscar’s tiny forehead. The post was simply captioned, “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Hamdan Ballal

Palestinian Oscar-winning director Hamdan Ballal, co-creator of No Other Land, was reportedly assaulted by Israeli settlers before being detained by military forces in the West Bank

Getty Images

Oscar-winning filmmaker Hamdan Ballal beaten and detained in West Bank

Hamdan Ballal, Palestinian co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, was assaulted by Israeli settlers and later taken into military custody in the occupied West Bank, witnesses say.

The attack took place Monday evening in the village of Susya, where armed settlers targeted Palestinian residents and international activists. According to the Centre for Jewish Nonviolence, Ballal suffered head injuries during the assault. While receiving treatment in an ambulance, Israeli soldiers reportedly pulled him out and arrested him, along with another Palestinian. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

Keep ReadingShow less
Naomi Watts and Daughter Kai Shine on Red Carpet Event

Naomi Watts grinning widely as they posed for the cameras

Getty Images

Naomi Watts and daughter Kai shine on red carpet

The Australian actress stepped out with her 16-year-old daughter, Kai, at the premiere of her latest film, The Friend, marking a rare public appearance together.

Naomi Watts beamed with pride as she posed on the red carpet alongside her teenage daughter, Kai, on Monday night. The pair attended the star-studded premiere of Watts’ latest film, The Friend, in which the actress takes a leading role.

Keep ReadingShow less
Meghan Markle

Fans can now shop the Duchess of Sussex’s favourite fashion picks through her newly launched online store

Getty Images

Meghan Markle launches online shop featuring her must-have fashion favourites

Meghan Markle is stepping into the world of online retail, giving fans the opportunity to shop her signature style. The Duchess of Sussex has launched a digital storefront on ShopMy, an affiliate-based platform where influencers and public figures curate collections of their favourite items.

Through this venture, Meghan is sharing a selection of clothing, accessories, and jewellery that reflect and bring out her refined yet accessible aesthetic. She announced the launch via Instagram, where she has 2.6 million followers, directing them to explore her picks. With each sale made through her links, Meghan earns a commission, a system widely used by influencers and content creators.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc