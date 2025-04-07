10 must-watch shows dropping this April

If your watchlist is already longer than your grocery list, same here, we are on the same boat. But this April, the universe has decided that sleep is somewhat optional, and binge-watching is a full-time job. From small-town drama and dragon wars to multiverse madness and black mirror-level chaos, the entertainment gods have delivered an absolute buffet of juicy new seasons. And we’re not talking filler episodes, we mean high-stakes, heart-thumping, edge-of-your-couch greatness.

So, cancel those weekend plans (unless it involves pizza and a blanket), because here are the top 10 unmissable releases hitting your screens this April:

1. Hacks (Season 4)

Release Date: April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 Platform: Max





The Emmy-winning comedy returns with Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder’s Ava clashing over their late-night show. Guest stars include Helen Hunt and Tony Goldwyn, ensuring sharp wit and chaotic brilliance





2. Mirzapur (Season 3)

Release Date : April 14, 2025

April 14, 2025 Platform : Amazon Prime Video





Guns, gaalis, and gaddari: Mirzapur is back, baby! The lawless land is bloodier than ever, as revenge, power, and family feuds collide in a season that looks wilder and more unhinged than before.





3. The Handmaid's Tale (Season 6)

Release Date: April 8, 2025

April 8, 2025 Platform:Hulu





The gripping adaptation concludes as June (Elisabeth Moss) fights Gilead’s tyranny one last time. With Luke imprisoned and Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) on the run, expect explosive confrontations and long-awaited resolutions





4. House of the Dragon (Season 2)

Release Date : April 21, 2025

April 21, 2025 Platform :HBO Max





It’s dragons versus dragons. Targaryens versus Targaryens. And viewers versus spoilers. The fire has been lit and the Dance of the Dragons is in full swing! So, expect betrayals, bloodshed, and some brilliant madness.





5. Panchayat (Season 3)

Release Date : April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 Platform : Amazon Prime Video





Who knew rural bureaucracy could be this charming? Panchayat continues its witty, grounded take on life in Phulera, with Abhishek juggling small-town politics, quirky locals, and big dreams in the middle of nowhere.





6. Black Mirror (Season 7)

Release Date : April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 Platform : Netflix





Put your phone on silent mode (or don’t, that’s kind of the point) because Black Mirror is back with more dystopian mind-benders. Six new episodes that’ll make you question tech, society, and probably your own reflection.





7. Andor (Season 2)

Release Date: April 22, 2025

April 22, 2025 Platform: Disney+





The Star Wars prequel that surprised us all returns. Cassian Andor’s journey into rebellion deepens, and with each episode, the stakes climb higher. It’s tense, layered, and gritty in a way Star Wars rarely is.





8. Your Friends and Neighbours

Release Date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 Platform: Apple TV+





What happens when your posh neighbour loses his job and starts robbing you to pay for his lifestyle? Jon Hamm leads this darkly funny tale of class, crime, and keeping up appearances in the most twisted way possible.





9. Doctor Who (Season 2)

Release Date: April 12, 2025

April 12, 2025 Platform: BBC and Disney+





Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor is back, bringing style, sass, and time-travelling brilliance. With Ruby Sunday by his side, this season is set to be a colourful, chaotic ride through space and history.





10. The Last of Us (Season 2)

Release Date: April 13, 2025

April 13, 2025 Platform: HBO





Grab tissues and maybe a teddy bear because things are about to get emotionally apocalyptic. Joel and Ellie’s journey continues, diving deeper into love, loss, and survival in a brutal world that rarely shows mercy.





Final thoughts:

So, there you have it: your April binge-watching blueprint is officially sorted! Ten shows, zero chill, and a month of a glorious explosion of diverse stories, returning favourites, and fresh narratives that promise to keep us all thoroughly entertained. Get ready for the ride, because April 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable month for television!

Your only real problem? Figuring out what to watch first.

Happy watching, folks!