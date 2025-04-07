Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

10 must-watch shows dropping this April

From desi drama in Mirzapur to multiverse chaos with Loki, here’s what should be on your binge list this month.

10 must-watch shows

April 2025 is serving peak TV from small-town satire to epic battles and multiverse mayhem

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 07, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

If your watchlist is already longer than your grocery list, same here, we are on the same boat. But this April, the universe has decided that sleep is somewhat optional, and binge-watching is a full-time job. From small-town drama and dragon wars to multiverse madness and black mirror-level chaos, the entertainment gods have delivered an absolute buffet of juicy new seasons. And we’re not talking filler episodes, we mean high-stakes, heart-thumping, edge-of-your-couch greatness.

So, cancel those weekend plans (unless it involves pizza and a blanket), because here are the top 10 unmissable releases hitting your screens this April:

1. Hacks (Season 4)

  • Release Date:April 10, 2025
  • Platform: Max


- YouTubeyoutu.be


The Emmy-winning comedy returns with Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder’s Ava clashing over their late-night show. Guest stars include Helen Hunt and Tony Goldwyn, ensuring sharp wit and chaotic brilliance


2. Mirzapur (Season 3)

  • Release Date : April 14, 2025
  • Platform : Amazon Prime Video


- YouTubeyoutu.be


Guns, gaalis, and gaddari: Mirzapur is back, baby! The lawless land is bloodier than ever, as revenge, power, and family feuds collide in a season that looks wilder and more unhinged than before.


3. The Handmaid's Tale (Season 6)

  • Release Date: April 8, 2025
  • Platform:Hulu


- YouTubeyoutu.be


The gripping adaptation concludes as June (Elisabeth Moss) fights Gilead’s tyranny one last time. With Luke imprisoned and Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) on the run, expect explosive confrontations and long-awaited resolutions


4. House of the Dragon (Season 2)

  • Release Date :April 21, 2025
  • Platform :HBO Max

- YouTubeyoutu.be


It’s dragons versus dragons. Targaryens versus Targaryens. And viewers versus spoilers. The fire has been lit and the Dance of the Dragons is in full swing! So, expect betrayals, bloodshed, and some brilliant madness.


5. Panchayat (Season 3)

  • Release Date : April 10, 2025
  • Platform : Amazon Prime Video


- YouTubeyoutu.be


Who knew rural bureaucracy could be this charming? Panchayat continues its witty, grounded take on life in Phulera, with Abhishek juggling small-town politics, quirky locals, and big dreams in the middle of nowhere.


6. Black Mirror (Season 7)

  • Release Date : April 10, 2025
  • Platform : Netflix


- YouTubeyoutu.be


Put your phone on silent mode (or don’t, that’s kind of the point) because Black Mirror is back with more dystopian mind-benders. Six new episodes that’ll make you question tech, society, and probably your own reflection.


7. Andor (Season 2)

  • Release Date: April 22, 2025
  • Platform: Disney+

- YouTubeyoutu.be


The Star Wars prequel that surprised us all returns. Cassian Andor’s journey into rebellion deepens, and with each episode, the stakes climb higher. It’s tense, layered, and gritty in a way Star Wars rarely is.


8. Your Friends and Neighbours

  • Release Date: April 11, 2025
  • Platform: Apple TV+


- YouTubeyoutu.be


What happens when your posh neighbour loses his job and starts robbing you to pay for his lifestyle? Jon Hamm leads this darkly funny tale of class, crime, and keeping up appearances in the most twisted way possible.


9. Doctor Who (Season 2)

  • Release Date: April 12, 2025
  • Platform: BBC and Disney+


- YouTubeyoutu.be


Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor is back, bringing style, sass, and time-travelling brilliance. With Ruby Sunday by his side, this season is set to be a colourful, chaotic ride through space and history.


10. The Last of Us (Season 2)

  • Release Date: April 13, 2025
  • Platform: HBO


- YouTubeyoutu.be


Grab tissues and maybe a teddy bear because things are about to get emotionally apocalyptic. Joel and Ellie’s journey continues, diving deeper into love, loss, and survival in a brutal world that rarely shows mercy.


Final thoughts:

So, there you have it: your April binge-watching blueprint is officially sorted! Ten shows, zero chill, and a month of a glorious explosion of diverse stories, returning favourites, and fresh narratives that promise to keep us all thoroughly entertained. Get ready for the ride, because April 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable month for television!

Your only real problem? Figuring out what to watch first.

Happy watching, folks!

andorblack mirrordoctor whohouse of the dragonlokimirzapurpanchayatstranger thingsyour friends and neighboursthe last of ushacksthe handmaids taletv shows

Related News

KKR vs LSG
Cricket

IPL 2025- KKR vs LSG: Kolkata’s quest for rhythm meets Lucknow’s search for consistency

hugh grant
UK

Hugh Grant slams 'creepy' Heathrow officer for asking his kids if he’s their dad

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt hanging from a plane
Entertainment

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' trailer hints at Tom Cruise’s final and most dangerous mission

More For You

Robert De Niro’s Controversial Opinion on Anupam Kher in Silver Linings Playbook

Anupam Kher on the set of Silver Linings Playbook, where he held his ground after Robert De Niro questioned his presence in a key scene

Getty Images

When Robert De Niro wanted Anupam Kher cut from 'Silver Linings Playbook': “He’s a nobody from India”

Anupam Kher’s career has seen everything including critical acclaim in India, international projects, and even moments that test your self-worth in front of giants. One such moment came during the filming of Silver Linings Playbook, where he was nearly cut from a scene by none other than Robert De Niro.

Sikandar Kher, Anupam’s son, recently shared this lesser-known incident during a podcast chat on Qisse with Kopal. According to Sikandar, De Niro, who also happens to be his father’s acting idol didn’t think Kher’s character should be part of a particular scene. De Niro felt it wouldn’t make sense for his character to allow Kher’s Dr. Patel into the house due to a conflict in the story.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hrithik Roshan Sparks Curiosity Across the U.S. with Viral Buzz

A viral meme comparing Hrithik at 50 to an average American man launches him into internet fame among the GenZ

Getty Images

Hrithik Roshan becomes a sensation in the US as Americans google 'Who's he?'

Hrithik Roshan is suddenly on everyone's radar in America, and it all started with a meme. A side-by-side image comparing the Bollywood actor at 50 with an ageing American man stirred up a frenzy online, leaving many Americans wondering, “Who is this guy?”

The viral post, captioned “50-year-olds in 1985 vs. 50-year-olds in 2025,” lit up social media. While many admired Roshan’s age-defying looks, others genuinely had no idea who he was. That changed quickly, as Bollywood fans rushed to introduce the “Greek God of Indian cinema” to curious users across platforms.

Keep ReadingShow less
Minecraft

Audience members chant “Chicken Jockey!” during Minecraft movie screenings, turning theatres into scenes of viral chaos

Instagram/Minecraft

'Minecraft’s' ‘Chicken Jockey’ scene sparks cinema mayhem, police step in across UK and US

The release of the Minecraft movie has brought more than just fans into cinemas: it’s brought chaos. From popcorn flying through the air to people shouting during key scenes, cinema chains around the world are struggling to keep things under control.

The film, which features big names like Jack Black and Jason Momoa, has seen a massive box office opening, raking in an estimated £109 million (₹1,140 crore) in the US and more than £78 million (₹816 crore) overseas. But while the numbers are strong, the experience in many theatres has taken a nosedive, especially for those who just came to watch a movie.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deepika Padukone & Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone on set for 'King', reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in a powerful role

Getty Images

Deepika Padukone to play Suhana Khan’s mother and Shah Rukh Khan’s ex in action thriller ‘King’

Deepika Padukone is set to join the cast of King, the much-anticipated action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has been gaining buzz not just for its star-studded lineup but also for its storyline, where Deepika will reportedly take on an unexpected role.

According to reports, Deepika will play the mother of Suhana’s character and a former flame of Shah Rukh Khan’s lead role. While it’s not a full-length role, her presence is central to the plot’s emotional core. Her character is said to spark the main conflict that drives the story forward.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alfonso Cuarón taking over James Bond

Alfonso Cuarón, acclaimed director of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, is at the centre of speculation about helming the next James Bond film

Getty Images

Is 'Harry Potter' director Alfonso Cuarón taking over James Bond? Here’s what we know so far!

It’s looking more and more likely that Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón could be behind the camera for the next James Bond movie. During a recent talk at the Paris Cinéma Club, Cuarón mentioned that he's in talks with Amazon and MGM about a project that he’s interested in handling “in his own way.” While he didn’t say the words “James Bond,” the hints were strong enough to spark serious buzz.

Amazon is wasting no time. After securing the rights to the Bond franchise in a major £800 million (₹8,400 crore) deal, the studio is keen to relaunch 007 with fresh energy. The producers, including David Heyman (Cuarón’s collaborator on Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) and Amy Pascal, are reportedly assembling a new creative team. Writers are already on board, and a director is the next big piece.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc