From The Night Manager to Criminal Justice, 5 Indian adaptations of successful British TV shows

Today we take a look at 5 Indian adaptations of successful British TV shows.

The Night Manager and Criminal Justice Posters (Photo credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ever since streaming platforms emerged in India and became a large part of Indian audiences’ lives, several British TV shows have received a Bollywood makeover. Right from The Night Manager to Criminal Justice, Hindi adaptations of British shows have received the same amount of love from Indian audiences as they did when their originals released. Today we take a look at 5 Indian adaptations of successful British TV shows.

The Night Manager

The Hindi adaptation of the BBC show The Night Manager stars Indian actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor as lead characters Shaan Sengupta and Shelly Rungta, respectively. The show’s first four episodes aired on Disney+ Hotstar on February 16, while the remaining four episodes will be out on June 30.

Criminal Justice

The critically acclaimed BBC Studios’ crime thriller legal drama Criminal Justice swept many off their feet with its realism and tension upon its run in 2008. It met the same reception when an Indian adaptation premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in 2019. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles, Criminal Justice has released three seasons so far.

Guilt

An official adaptation of the award-winning BBC Studios series Guilt is currently in the works in India. Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub star in the yet-to-be-titled show. The Indian version of the mystery drama is developed by Aditya Birla Group’s Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. Shaad Ali of Bunty Aur Babli (2005) and Saathiya (2002) fame is attached as director. Apart from Ahlawat and Zeeshan, the cast also includes Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse, and Satish Kaushik.

Dead Pixels

Disney+ Hotstar in India is currently working on the official remake of BBC Studios’ comedy Dead Pixels. The Telugu adaptation will consist of six episodes and is being produced by BBC Studios India and Tamada Media, with animation by Keyframe Studios.

Out of Love

Hotstar adapted BBC Studios’ critically acclaimed series Doctor Foster as Out of Love for Indian audiences in association with BBC Studios India with Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan as directors. Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli played lead roles in two seasons of the show.