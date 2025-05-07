Get ready to turn up the heat in the city as SUMMER DROP 2025 presents Bollywood Night—one of London’s most anticipated music events. Taking place on Friday, 9 May, this high-energy party promises to light up Scala, a legendary venue in King’s Cross, with unforgettable music and vibrant cultural vibes.

Whether you’re a die-hard Bollywood fan or just looking for a fresh way to start the summer, this event offers something for everyone. Expect a night full of dancing, celebration, and cross-cultural connections—all powered by beats that span continents.

The heart of the night will be the music, delivered by two powerhouse DJs. DJ Aerreo, known for his explosive Bollywood-EDM fusion sets, will join forces with the incredible DJ Nikita, whose signature style blends bhangra, R’n’B, and global club anthems. Their combined talents will take the dancefloor on a non-stop journey through rhythm and melody.

Held at Scala, 275 Pentonville Road, London N1 9NL, the event will feature a full club experience with immersive lighting, a booming sound system, and multiple dance areas. The venue’s unique architecture and central location make it one of London’s most iconic places to party.

From the moment doors open, you’ll be surrounded by a crowd ready to celebrate. Expect stunning outfits, good vibes, and the kind of energy that only a Bollywood night can bring. It’s more than a party—it’s a celebration of identity, sound, and summertime spirit.

Tickets are expected to sell fast, so early booking is recommended. This is a one-night-only experience, and if you love good music, energetic crowds, and cultural fusion, this is your must-attend event of the season.

So, gather your friends, dress to impress, and prepare to dance the night away. Bollywood Night at Scala is where London’s summer truly begins.

Tickets are now available now at www.eventbrite.com