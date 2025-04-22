Skip to content
Dil Se Bollywood: An unforgettable evening await

Experience the Golden Era of Bollywood Live with Jay Bhattacharya at Beck Theatre – A Tribute to Iconic Hits and Timeless Melodies!

​Dil Se Bollywood

Golden Era of Bollywood Live with Jay Bhattacharya at Beck Theatre

Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokApr 22, 2025
Nayana Ashok
Get ready for an unforgettable evening as Dil Se Bollywood takes centre stage on Sunday, April 27 at the Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE.

This magical night of Bollywood nostalgia will feature a spectacular live performance by Jay Bhattacharya, the talented son of legendary playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Jay is all set to captivate the audience with a high-energy showcase that celebrates the golden era of Bollywood music from the 90s and 2000s.

From soulful love ballads to infectious dance numbers, Jay Bhattacharya will recreate the magic of his father’s unforgettable songs while adding his own unique charm and energy to the stage. Whether you're a lifelong Bollywood fan or simply love great music, this is a night that promises to stir your soul and get you dancing in your seat.

Want to make the night even more memorable? VIP Tickets include an exclusive meet and greet with Jay Bhattacharya after the show — the perfect chance to connect with the rising star, take photos, and share in the excitement up close.

Don't miss this one-night-only celebration of music, memory, and magic. Book your tickets now and let your heart sing Dil Se!

Songs of the Bulbul

Songs of the Bulbul: A Captivating Fusion of Sufi Myth, Dance, and Music at Leicester’s Curve Theatre

Sufi myth, dance, music at Curve

This April, audiences in Leicester are invited to experience Songs of the Bulbul — a powerful new dance production by acclaimed choreographer Aakash Odedra. Staged at the Curve Theatre, this evocative performance blends classical dance with spiritual storytelling, music, and visual elegance.

Inspired by an ancient Sufi myth, Songs of the Bulbul brings to life the haunting tale of a bulbul (nightingale) held in captivity. The narrative draws deeply from mystic symbolism, exploring themes of longing, freedom, and the soul’s journey through confinement and release.

Cookery Class

Afghan Cookery Class Brings Flavors of Kabul to London

Kabul flavors in London!

Food lovers across the capital are invited to take part in a unique cultural experience as Chef Najee hosts an Afghan Cookery Class this Sunday, 27 April, at the Migrateful Cookery School on Corporation Row, London EC1R 0HU.

Organised by Migrateful, an initiative that supports asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants through cookery classes, the event offers attendees a chance to learn how to prepare some of Afghanistan’s most beloved traditional dishes — straight from the heart of a passionate chef.

SOAS exhibition showcases emerging South Asian artists

SOAS Exhibition

Past Meets Present: South Asian Artists

London’s art scene gains a vibrant new voice this spring with (UN)LAYERING THE FUTURE: PAST OF SOUTH ASIA: YOUNG ARTISTS’ VOICES, a groundbreaking exhibition hosted by SOAS University of London. Running from April 11 to June 21, this group show brings together 26 emerging and established artists from six South Asian countries, presenting an ambitious array of creative works that delve into themes of memory, identity, history, and transformation.

The exhibition spans multiple mediums, including painting, sculpture, textiles, photography, video, and installation art, providing a layered and dynamic exploration of South Asia’s diverse cultural legacies and futures. From bold visual narratives to subtle sensory experiences, each piece reflects on the complexity of South Asia’s past while reimagining its future through the eyes of a new generation.

Mughal Empire Painting

Mughal Empire at V&A Museum

Mughal Splendor at V&A

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London is hosting a spectacular exhibition titled The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture and Opulence, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the rich cultural legacy of the Mughal Empire's Golden Age. Running until Monday, May 5, this exhibition is a must-visit for art lovers, history enthusiasts, and anyone fascinated by the grandeur of South Asia’s imperial past.

Spanning the period from around 1560 to 1660, the exhibition celebrates the era of the empire’s most iconic rulers—Emperor Akbar, his son Jahangir, and grandson Shah Jahan, best known for commissioning the Taj Mahal. These three emperors are remembered not only for their military conquests and administrative innovations but also for their unmatched patronage of the arts and architecture.

Arpita Singh: Remembering - A Must-See Exhibition

Arpita Singh : Must-See Exhibition

Serpentine Gallery: Arpita Singh

The Serpentine North Gallery in London plays host to a historic exhibition, Arpita Singh: Remembering — the first solo presentation of the celebrated Indian artist’s work outside India. This landmark show offers a rare and compelling insight into Singh’s prolific career, which spans over six decades.

Renowned for her distinctive visual language and evocative storytelling, Arpita Singh blends the personal with the political, using layered compositions, fragmented narratives, and vibrant color palettes to explore themes such as memory, femininity, violence, and everyday life. Her paintings frequently center the lives of women, presenting them as complex figures shaped by — and resisting — the socio-political structures around them.

