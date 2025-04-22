Get ready for an unforgettable evening as Dil Se Bollywood takes centre stage on Sunday, April 27 at the Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE.

This magical night of Bollywood nostalgia will feature a spectacular live performance by Jay Bhattacharya, the talented son of legendary playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Jay is all set to captivate the audience with a high-energy showcase that celebrates the golden era of Bollywood music from the 90s and 2000s.

From soulful love ballads to infectious dance numbers, Jay Bhattacharya will recreate the magic of his father’s unforgettable songs while adding his own unique charm and energy to the stage. Whether you're a lifelong Bollywood fan or simply love great music, this is a night that promises to stir your soul and get you dancing in your seat.

Want to make the night even more memorable? VIP Tickets include an exclusive meet and greet with Jay Bhattacharya after the show — the perfect chance to connect with the rising star, take photos, and share in the excitement up close.

Don't miss this one-night-only celebration of music, memory, and magic. Book your tickets now and let your heart sing Dil Se!