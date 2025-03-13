Holi 2025: 17 must-attend events and festive feasts in UK ​

Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, is one of the most vibrant and joyful celebrations around the world. Marking the arrival of spring, it’s a time for dancing, singing, and most famously, throwing colourful powders in the air to spread joy and positivity. While Holi originated in India, London has embraced the festival with open arms, offering a variety of events and experiences for everyone to enjoy.
If you’re in London this March, here’s a guide to the best Holi events and experiences you can attend this year. From colour-filled outdoor parties to special menus at top restaurants, these events will let you immerse yourself in the spirit of Holi.
Top Holi events in London (2025)
Whether you are keen to join an open-air Holi celebration or dive into a more cultural experience, these 13 events are perfect for getting into the festival spirit.
Experience the festival of coloursiStock
1. Wembley Bollywood Holi Festival
- When: 14th March, 5:00 PM – 11:45 PM
- Where: TRADER Wembley, 87 Ealing Rd, Wembley
Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of Bollywood at this high-energy festival. Expect vibrant colours, live DJs, and a variety of Indian street food stalls. It's perfect for anyone who loves Bollywood music and dance.
2. Crazegroup Holi 2025
- When: 15th March, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Where: Hampton Wick Royal Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Kingston upon Thames
For a family-friendly celebration, head to Hampton Wick Royal Cricket Club. Enjoy live music, traditional Holi games, and a welcoming community atmosphere perfect for all ages.
3. Magic of India Holi
- When: 16th March, 12:00 PM – 5:30 PM
- Where: Waterlow Park, Highgate Hill, London
Magic of India brings a touch of tradition to the Holi celebrations with Bollywood dancing, live music, and Dhol drummers. Families are encouraged to join in the colourful festivities in this picturesque park setting.
4. House of Holi
- When: 8th – 16th March, timings vary
- Where: Liverpool Street, London
Step into a "Holi pod" at House of Holi and enjoy a thrilling half-hour of colour-throwing in a festive, vibrant atmosphere. Complemented by delicious Indian street food and live music, it’s an event you won’t want to miss.
5. Balam Pichkari
- When: 16th March, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Where: JFS School, The Mall, Harrow
For those looking to celebrate in a more local setting, Balam Pichkari in Harrow is the perfect event. With live performances, colour splashes, and delicious food, it’s a great option for families and community members.
6. Holi Festival of Joy and Colours
- When: 15th March, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Where: Haverstock School, London
This family-friendly event offers a lively mix of traditional music, fun activities for kids, and colourful Holi powder. It’s a great way to experience the festival in a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere.
7. Ude Re Gulal – The biggest open-air Holi
- When: 15th March, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Where: Roe Green Park, Kingsbury, London
One of London’s biggest outdoor Holi festivals, this event promises a lively celebration filled with music, dance, and colour. With food stalls and live entertainment, it’s perfect for large groups and festival-goers.
8. Vrindavan Ki Holi London Mei Hogi
- When: 15th March, 1:00 PM
- Where: Tudor Park Sports and Leisure, Feltham
Experience the joy of Vrindavan-style Holi with this spiritual celebration. Enjoy traditional devotional music and join the crowd in an uplifting day of colour-throwing and cultural festivities.
9. London’s Holi Festival – Rang Barze
- When: 15th March, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Where: Hackney Bridge, Echo Building, London
Celebrate Holi in the creative atmosphere of Hackney Bridge with live DJs, street food, and a massive colour-throwing session. This trendy event offers a unique twist on the traditional celebration.
10. London ki Holi Festival 2025
- When: 15th March, 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Where: Hainault Skatepark, Ilford
Make the most of Holi with a full day of colour and entertainment at London ki Holi Festival. Featuring live performances, DJs, and plenty of colour throwing, this event is perfect for those who want to celebrate the festival to the fullest.
11. The London Biggest Holi Festival
- When: 15th – 16th March
- Where: Brentford Studios, Kew Bridge Distribution Centre, London
This two-day celebration brings together Holi enthusiasts from all over the city. With multiple stages featuring live music, DJs, and vibrant colour parties, it’s an event you won’t want to miss.
12. London Holi Fest
- When: 15th March, 5:00 PM
- Where: Cranford Community College, Hounslow
Enjoy a vibrant, family-friendly Holi festival in Hounslow, complete with music, dancing, and lots of colourful powder. It’s a great way to introduce children to the festival and get the whole family involved.
13. Holi at Standard London
- When: Various Dates
- Where: The Standard, London
Celebrate Holi in style at The Standard London, where vibrant cocktails, live music, and delicious Indian food make for a luxurious experience. It’s a unique blend of modern luxury and traditional Holi celebrations.
Where to eat and drink to celebrate Holi in London
If you prefer a more culinary approach to the festivities, there are several London restaurants offering special Holi-themed menus and experiences. From multicoloured momos to Indian-inspired cocktails, these spots are perfect for a more laid-back yet festive experience.
Holi is the perfect excuse to indulge in a rainbow of flavoursiStock
14. Babur’s Holi Party
- When: March 13–16
- Where: Babur, 119 Brockley Rise, SE23 1JP
Indulge in a special five-course tasting menu at Babur’s Holi Party, where you’ll find colourful and flavourful dishes like Rang Barse Dahi Vad (lentil doughnut with sweet yoghurt) and Rangoli Gulab Jamun Ki Chat (multicoloured milk dumplings). Tickets for the party on March 13th are £70pp, including a welcome drink and live entertainment.
15. Desi Daru Vodka at The May Fair Bar
- When: March 13–15
- Where: The May Fair Bar, Stratton St, W1J 8LT
Toast to Holi with the special ‘Exuberance’ cocktail, a refreshing blend of mango, Desi Daru vodka, jaggery, and aromatic Indian spices. Served with a bespoke snack, this limited-edition cocktail is available for £10.
16. Cinnamon Kitchen’s House of Holi
- When: Until March 16
- Where: Cinnamon Kitchen, Western Courtyard, Devonshire Square, EC2M 4Y
Join Cinnamon Kitchen for their famous House of Holi event, where guests can throw colours and enjoy a delicious Holi-inspired menu featuring traditional Indian dishes and cocktails. Tickets start at £10.
17. Eat Momo’s multicoloured momos
- When: March 10–16
- Where: Eat Momo, Arch 229, 1 Bank End, London, SE1 9FJ
Enjoy vibrant, multicoloured momos at Eat Momo, made with natural dyes from turmeric, spinach, and beetroot. A special collaboration between top chefs, these Holi-inspired dumplings are as