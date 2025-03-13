Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Holi 2025: 17 must-attend events and festive feasts in UK ​

Get ready to celebrate the festival of colours with London’s most exciting Holi events!

Holi 2025

Vibrant Holi celebrations in full swing

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 13, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, is one of the most vibrant and joyful celebrations around the world. Marking the arrival of spring, it’s a time for dancing, singing, and most famously, throwing colourful powders in the air to spread joy and positivity. While Holi originated in India, London has embraced the festival with open arms, offering a variety of events and experiences for everyone to enjoy.

If you’re in London this March, here’s a guide to the best Holi events and experiences you can attend this year. From colour-filled outdoor parties to special menus at top restaurants, these events will let you immerse yourself in the spirit of Holi.

Top Holi events in London (2025)

Whether you are keen to join an open-air Holi celebration or dive into a more cultural experience, these 13 events are perfect for getting into the festival spirit.

Experience the festival of coloursiStock

1. Wembley Bollywood Holi Festival

  • When: 14th March, 5:00 PM – 11:45 PM
  • Where: TRADER Wembley, 87 Ealing Rd, Wembley
    Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of Bollywood at this high-energy festival. Expect vibrant colours, live DJs, and a variety of Indian street food stalls. It's perfect for anyone who loves Bollywood music and dance.

2. Crazegroup Holi 2025

  • When: 15th March, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
  • Where: Hampton Wick Royal Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Kingston upon Thames
    For a family-friendly celebration, head to Hampton Wick Royal Cricket Club. Enjoy live music, traditional Holi games, and a welcoming community atmosphere perfect for all ages.

3. Magic of India Holi

  • When: 16th March, 12:00 PM – 5:30 PM
  • Where: Waterlow Park, Highgate Hill, London
    Magic of India brings a touch of tradition to the Holi celebrations with Bollywood dancing, live music, and Dhol drummers. Families are encouraged to join in the colourful festivities in this picturesque park setting.

4. House of Holi

  • When: 8th – 16th March, timings vary
  • Where: Liverpool Street, London
    Step into a "Holi pod" at House of Holi and enjoy a thrilling half-hour of colour-throwing in a festive, vibrant atmosphere. Complemented by delicious Indian street food and live music, it’s an event you won’t want to miss.

5. Balam Pichkari

  • When: 16th March, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
  • Where: JFS School, The Mall, Harrow
    For those looking to celebrate in a more local setting, Balam Pichkari in Harrow is the perfect event. With live performances, colour splashes, and delicious food, it’s a great option for families and community members.

6. Holi Festival of Joy and Colours

  • When: 15th March, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
  • Where: Haverstock School, London
    This family-friendly event offers a lively mix of traditional music, fun activities for kids, and colourful Holi powder. It’s a great way to experience the festival in a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere.

7. Ude Re Gulal – The biggest open-air Holi

  • When: 15th March, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Where: Roe Green Park, Kingsbury, London
    One of London’s biggest outdoor Holi festivals, this event promises a lively celebration filled with music, dance, and colour. With food stalls and live entertainment, it’s perfect for large groups and festival-goers.

8. Vrindavan Ki Holi London Mei Hogi

  • When: 15th March, 1:00 PM
  • Where: Tudor Park Sports and Leisure, Feltham
    Experience the joy of Vrindavan-style Holi with this spiritual celebration. Enjoy traditional devotional music and join the crowd in an uplifting day of colour-throwing and cultural festivities.

9. London’s Holi Festival – Rang Barze

  • When: 15th March, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
  • Where: Hackney Bridge, Echo Building, London
    Celebrate Holi in the creative atmosphere of Hackney Bridge with live DJs, street food, and a massive colour-throwing session. This trendy event offers a unique twist on the traditional celebration.

10. London ki Holi Festival 2025

  • When: 15th March, 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
  • Where: Hainault Skatepark, Ilford
    Make the most of Holi with a full day of colour and entertainment at London ki Holi Festival. Featuring live performances, DJs, and plenty of colour throwing, this event is perfect for those who want to celebrate the festival to the fullest.

11. The London Biggest Holi Festival

  • When: 15th – 16th March
  • Where: Brentford Studios, Kew Bridge Distribution Centre, London
    This two-day celebration brings together Holi enthusiasts from all over the city. With multiple stages featuring live music, DJs, and vibrant colour parties, it’s an event you won’t want to miss.

12. London Holi Fest

  • When: 15th March, 5:00 PM
  • Where: Cranford Community College, Hounslow
    Enjoy a vibrant, family-friendly Holi festival in Hounslow, complete with music, dancing, and lots of colourful powder. It’s a great way to introduce children to the festival and get the whole family involved.

13. Holi at Standard London

  • When: Various Dates
  • Where: The Standard, London
    Celebrate Holi in style at The Standard London, where vibrant cocktails, live music, and delicious Indian food make for a luxurious experience. It’s a unique blend of modern luxury and traditional Holi celebrations.

Where to eat and drink to celebrate Holi in London

If you prefer a more culinary approach to the festivities, there are several London restaurants offering special Holi-themed menus and experiences. From multicoloured momos to Indian-inspired cocktails, these spots are perfect for a more laid-back yet festive experience.

Holi is the perfect excuse to indulge in a rainbow of flavoursiStock

14. Babur’s Holi Party

  • When: March 13–16
  • Where: Babur, 119 Brockley Rise, SE23 1JP
    Indulge in a special five-course tasting menu at Babur’s Holi Party, where you’ll find colourful and flavourful dishes like Rang Barse Dahi Vad (lentil doughnut with sweet yoghurt) and Rangoli Gulab Jamun Ki Chat (multicoloured milk dumplings). Tickets for the party on March 13th are £70pp, including a welcome drink and live entertainment.

15. Desi Daru Vodka at The May Fair Bar

  • When: March 13–15
  • Where: The May Fair Bar, Stratton St, W1J 8LT
    Toast to Holi with the special ‘Exuberance’ cocktail, a refreshing blend of mango, Desi Daru vodka, jaggery, and aromatic Indian spices. Served with a bespoke snack, this limited-edition cocktail is available for £10.

16. Cinnamon Kitchen’s House of Holi

  • When: Until March 16
  • Where: Cinnamon Kitchen, Western Courtyard, Devonshire Square, EC2M 4Y
    Join Cinnamon Kitchen for their famous House of Holi event, where guests can throw colours and enjoy a delicious Holi-inspired menu featuring traditional Indian dishes and cocktails. Tickets start at £10.

17. Eat Momo’s multicoloured momos

  • When: March 10–16
  • Where: Eat Momo, Arch 229, 1 Bank End, London, SE1 9FJ
    Enjoy vibrant, multicoloured momos at Eat Momo, made with natural dyes from turmeric, spinach, and beetroot. A special collaboration between top chefs, these Holi-inspired dumplings are as
bollywood musicholi festivallive entertainmentlondon eventsopenair celebrationholi events in ukholi parties in ukholi

Related News

Sara Sharif: Court upholds jail terms for relatives
News

Sara Sharif: Court upholds jail terms for relatives

Aamir Khan confirms relationship with longtime friend Gauri Spratt, says they’re life partners
Entertainment

Aamir Khan confirms relationship with longtime friend Gauri Spratt, says they’re life partners

Syed Abid Ali
Cricket

Former India allrounder Syed Abid Ali passes away at 83

Kim Kardashian Didn’t Know Ambanis Before Accepting Invite
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian didn’t know the Ambanis before saying yes to their ‘Wild’ 50-pound wedding invite

More For You

AP Dhillon

From dropping beats to dropping jaws—AP Dhillon steals the show at Chanel in Paris

AP Dhillon owns the spotlight: From Brown Munde to Chanel’s front row in Paris

From selling out arenas to sitting front row at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show, the Punjabi rap superstar is moving in spaces once reserved for fashion’s elite. And he’s doing it with the same effortless swagger that made him a household name across South Asia and now, Europe.

AP Dhillon brings his signature style to Chanel’s front row

Keep ReadingShow less
NHS Greenlights New Daily Pill for Endometriosis Relief

This new pill can be taken at home

iStock

NHS approves new daily pill for endometriosis treatment in the UK

A new daily pill, relugolix-estradiol-norethisterone, designed to treat endometriosis, has been approved for use across England’s NHS. This medication provides a convenient and effective alternative to traditional treatments, offering relief for women suffering from this painful condition.

A Breakthrough in Endometriosis Care

Keep ReadingShow less
budget friendly spring destinations

Lock in affordable trips and avoid inflated prices

iStock

Top 7 budget-friendly spring destinations for 2025

With spring break just around the corner, it's time to lock in affordable trips and avoid inflated prices. Booking three weeks to a month in advance can help secure the best deals. Spring 2025 is shaping up to be a great time for travel, with airfares for international trips down by 3% and hotel rates decreasing by 2%, making it easier than ever to plan a memorable trip without breaking the bank. Here are seven top destinations to explore on a budget this spring.

1. Big Bear, California

Big Bear Lake, CaliforniaiStock

Keep ReadingShow less
slushies

Slushy drinks attract young children with their bright colours and taste

istock

Doctors urge children under 8 to avoid slushies due to glycerol risks

Children’s love for brightly coloured, sweet beverages, such as slushy ice drinks, may come with hidden dangers, according to new research that highlights the risks posed by glycerol, a common ingredient in these products. Doctors are now urging that children under eight should completely avoid slushy drinks that contain glycerol, as they may cause serious health issues, including loss of consciousness and shock.

The call for revised health advice comes in response to a recent study conducted by paediatricians in the UK and Ireland. The research, published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood, examined 21 cases of children aged between two and seven who required emergency treatment shortly after drinking glycerol-containing slushies. These cases, all from 2018 to 2024, involved children who became acutely ill within an hour of consuming the drinks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Naomi Watts Cheers as Daughter Kai Makes Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Kai made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Instagram/ naomiwatts

Naomi Watts celebrates as daughter Kai makes stunning runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Naomi Watts, the acclaimed British-Australian actress, has long been a fixture in Hollywood, known for her captivating performances in films like The Impossible and Mulholland Drive. But this week, it was her 16-year-old daughter, Kai Schreiber, who stole the spotlight. Kai made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, walking for the prestigious fashion house Valentino, and Naomi couldn’t have been prouder.

A star-studded debut

Kai’s debut on the Valentino catwalk was nothing short of spectacular. Dressed in a knit snakeskin mini dress with a dramatic feathered collar, the young model exuded confidence and elegance. The ensemble was completed with a beige headband, Havana sunglasses featuring blue lenses, white lace stockings, and matching sandals adorned with a rose strap. The look was bold, sophisticated, and perfectly suited to the high-fashion atmosphere of Paris Fashion Week.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc