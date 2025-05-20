Dance for a Cause at Bollywood Dinner & Dance Evening

If you're looking for an evening full of colour, rhythm, and celebration—while making a meaningful difference—look no further than the Bollywood Dinner & Dance Evening taking place on Saturday, 29 November in Leicester. This high-energy, culturally rich event promises an immersive night of live entertainment, authentic Indian cuisine, and non-stop dancing, all in support of a vital charitable cause. Held at the stylish Sapphire Suite, located at 88 Surrey Street, Leicester LE4 6FG, the event will bring together music lovers, foodies, and philanthropists alike under one roof.

Organised to raise funds for Together Against Cancer, a UK-based charity that supports individuals and families affected by cancer, this special evening combines glamour with goodwill. Every ticket sold and every dance step taken on the night will help make a real impact in the lives of those battling cancer.

The Bollywood Dinner & Dance Evening has been curated to deliver a full sensory experience inspired by the magic of Indian cinema. Beyond the glitz and entertainment, this event is rooted in community spirit and compassion. All proceeds from the Bollywood Dinner & Dance Evening will go directly to Together Against Cancer, helping fund cancer awareness, support programmes, and holistic treatment initiatives.

Whether you're attending with friends, family, or colleagues, it's the perfect opportunity to enjoy an uplifting evening while giving back to a meaningful cause. Plus, it’s an excellent way to meet new people, experience South Asian culture, and support local event organisers dedicated to making a difference.

Tickets are available now through Eventbrite. Early booking is recommended as spaces are limited and interest is high. Simply search “Bollywood Dinner & Dance Evening Leicester” on Eventbrite or visit the official event page to secure your spot.

Join us for an unforgettable night that blends Bollywood magic with heartfelt giving. From delicious food and stunning entertainment to the lively spirit of dance, this is a Leicester event not to be missed. Let’s come together to celebrate, support, and create lasting memories—because every dance move can help change a life.

Be part of something special. Book your tickets now at https://www.eventbrite.com and be ready to dance for a cause.