Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Best Bollywood performers who redefined dance on screen

Bollywood’s finest talents

Bollywood Legends Who Changed the Face of Dance in Films

Bollywood’s dance landscape across generations

Getty
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 26, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Dance has always been at the heart of Bollywood, evolving with each era and leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema

From the grace of classical forms to the electrifying energy of contemporary styles, Bollywood’s finest talents have redefined movement on screen, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation.

As the world marks International Dance Day on April 29, it is the perfect time to celebrate the onscreen performers who have shaped Bollywood’s dance landscape across generations, introducing new styles and revolutionising its rhythms.

Cuckoo: While early pioneer Azurie introduced dance to Bollywood in the 1930s, it was Cuckoo who truly kick-started the art form in the 1940s and 1950s. By popularising the item number, she added a new dimension to Bollywood that would influence the industry for decades. The ‘item bomb’ lit up record-breaking blockbusters such as Andaz (1949), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951) and Aan (1952) with her explosive dance performances.

Bollywood Legends Who Changed the Face of Dance in FilmsCuckooReddit/ r/ClassicDesiCelebs

Vyjayanthimala: The celebrated leading lady brought classical Indian dance into mainstream Bollywood. More importantly, she shattered the long-held belief that dance was unsuitable for heroines, proving that leading ladies could perform on screen with grace and elegance. She delivered some of the greatest dance numbers in Indian cinema history during the 1950s and 1960s, inspiring generations of actresses who followed in her footsteps.

Bollywood Legends Who Changed the Face of Dance in FilmsVyjayanthimalaMadraswallah

Helen: Introduced to Bollywood by Cuckoo in the 1950s, the Burmese beauty became the greatest item dancer in Indian cinema history. She infused western influences into Bollywood, delivering breathtaking performances across different decades. Her daring and energetic dance numbers complemented the heroine’s presence, pushing boundaries and breaking taboos in a conservative society.

Shammi Kapoor: Until he arrived, Hindi film heroes were largely static. Bollywood’s answer to Elvis Presley revolutionised dance in the 1950s and 1960s with his improvised, high-energy style. His dynamic performances, including iconic routines alongside heroines and item dancer Helen, inspired generations of male actors to embrace dance as an essential part of their screen presence.

Madhuri Dixit: The item number had faded into obscurity until Bollywood’s greatest-ever dancer revived it in the late 1980s and 1990s. The superstar actress used her impeccable Kathak training to deliver some of the most memorable musical numbers of all time. More importantly, she raised the bar for female dancers, leading to increasingly intricate, eyecatching and technically demanding choreography in Bollywood films.

Bollywood Legends Who Changed the Face of Dance in FilmsMadhuri DixitBollywood Bubble

Hrithik Roshan: If Madhuri Dixit elevated the standard for heroines, Hrithik Roshan did the same for leading men. Bollywood’s greatest male dancer set an entirely new benchmark with his flawless moves. His spectacular performances introduced a level of precision and finesse never seen before in a Hindi film hero. Thanks to Hrithik, actors could no longer rely on freestyle movements – they had to master dance, cementing its importance in Bollywood’s evolution. Like other icons, Roshan helped shape Bollywood dance into what it is today, ensuring that movement remains an important aspect of Indian cinema.

Bollywood Legends Who Changed the Face of Dance in FilmsHrithik RoshanGetty

azuriebollywoodcuckooelvis presleyflawless movesfreestyle movementshelenhindi film herohrithik roshaninternational dance daymadhuri dixitshammi kapoorvyjayanthimalabest bollywood dancers

Related News

Prince William, Starmer represent Britain at Pope Francis's funeral
News

Prince William, Starmer represent Britain at Pope Francis's funeral

SRK Temporarily Leaves Mannat, Local Vendors Feel the Pinch
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan moves out of Mannat for renovation, vendors around iconic bungalow struggle

Warm spring weather
UK

Warm spring weather expected to offer short-term boost for UK wildlife

Laurence Fox denies charges over sharing upskirt photo of Narinder Kaur
Entertainment

Laurence Fox denies charges over sharing upskirt photo of Narinder Kaur

More For You

Pushpa Iimpossible star Indraxi Kanjilal’s rise: From Kolkata to TV stardom

Indraxi Kanjilal reveals what makes Pushpa Impossible a fan favourite

Pushpa Iimpossible star Indraxi Kanjilal’s rise: From Kolkata to TV stardom

Indraxi Kanjilal made a magnificent transition from modelling to acting by landing a lead role in the hit TV drama Pushpa Impossible. The rising talent from Kolkata has been part of the Sony SAB show, fast approaching 900 episodes, since its launch in June 2022, earning recognition for her compelling performance.

The young actress has become one to watch and laid the foundation for a promising career. Eastern Eye caught up with the terrific TV star to discuss her interesting journey, Pushpa Impossible, hopes, inspirations, and the one challenging skill she hopes to master.

Keep ReadingShow less
Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene

His parents were not supportive of his shift towards tech entrepreneurship

Getty

Madhuri Dixit's in-laws ‘were not happy’ when Dr Nene left 'Ideal' heart surgeon job and moved to India

Madhuri Dixit, the celebrated Bollywood actress, married Dr Shriram Nene in 1999. After their marriage, she moved to the United States to join him in Denver, where Dr Nene was working as a heart surgeon. During this period, Madhuri gradually distanced herself from her acting career.

However, in 2007, she made her comeback with Aaja Nachle and began appearing as a judge on several reality television shows. With her career picking up again, Madhuri and Dr Nene decided to relocate back to India. In a significant move, Dr Nene also gave up his well-established career as a heart surgeon to pursue work as a medical-tech entrepreneur.

Keep ReadingShow less
Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025

2025’s biggest TV revivals – Daredevil: Born Again, Frasier, Doctor Who, Little House on the Prairie, and King of the Hill – as beloved shows return with fresh twists

Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025

Hold onto your remotes, folks, because 2025 is about to hit you with a tidal wave of nostalgia! The TV gods are digging deep into the vaults, dusting off our all-time favourites and giving them a shiny new glow-up. Whether you’re a ’90s kid, a ’00s binge-watcher, or just someone who loves a good comeback story, these five legendary shows are strapping on their boots for a second act.

Let’s dive into the big ones that’ll have everyone hitting play the second they drop.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK Asian Film Festival 2025 Explores Themes of Longing & Belonging

The UK Asian Film Festival 2025 explores themes of love, identity, and belonging through South Asian cinema

gatty image

UK Asian Film Festival celebrates stories of longing and belonging in 27th edition

From May 1st to 11th, the UK Asian Film Festival (UKAFF) returns for its 27th edition, bringing an interesting line-up of films and events to London, Leicester, and Coventry. This year’s theme, “Longing and Belonging,” explores the universal human search for connection, identity, and purpose through South Asian cinema.

As the longest-running South Asian film festival in the world, UKAFF has always championed female voices and challenged patriarchal norms. This year’s selection continues that mission, presenting stories of displacement, love, tradition, and resilience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Thudarum Review Round-Up: Mohanlal Delivers a Comeback Masterclass

A scene from Thudarum showcasing Mohanlal and Shobana’s mature on-screen chemistry in this slow-burn family thriller

Instagram/thudarummovie

'Thudarum' review round-up: Mohanlal returns to form in a dark, emotional ride that’s winning hearts

Director Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum has drawn attention not just for its gripping storyline, but for bringing back the Mohanlal audiences have longed to see: an actor rooted in emotion rather than spectacle. With critics praising both the writing and performances, Thudarum has emerged as a memorable addition to Mohanlal’s long filmography, with reviewers calling it a return to form.

Across the board, reviewers highlight how the film presents Mohanlal as Shanmugham (nicknamed Benz), a humble taxi driver and former stuntman who now lives a quiet life in a Kerala village with his wife, played by Shobana, and two children. His prized possession is his old black Ambassador car, a gift from a mentor which becomes central to the plot when it’s unknowingly used, setting off a chain of devastating events.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc