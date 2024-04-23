Birthday Special: Top 5 must-watch films starring Dev Patel

Dev Patel (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

By: Mohnish Singh

As Dev Patel celebrates his 34th birthday cake today, it’s a perfect time to celebrate his remarkable journey in cinema. From his breakout role in Slumdog Millionaire to his diverse and compelling performances in various genres, Patel has captivated audiences worldwide with his talent and versatility. Let’s explore five must-watch films starring Dev Patel that showcase his incredible range as an actor.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008):

Directed by Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire marked Dev Patel’s breakthrough role and catapulted him to international stardom. In this gripping drama, Patel portrays Jamal Malik, a young man from the slums of Mumbai who becomes a contestant on India’s version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Through a series of flashbacks, the film delves into Jamal’s tumultuous life journey, capturing the essence of hope, love, and resilience amidst adversity. Patel’s portrayal of Jamal earned him widespread acclaim.

Lion (2016):

In the heart-wrenching drama Lion, Dev Patel delivers a soul-stirring performance as Saroo Brierley, a young man who embarks on a quest to find his biological family after being separated from them as a child. Based on a true story, the film follows Saroo’s incredible journey from his adoption in Australia to his determined search for his roots in India. Patel’s portrayal is both poignant and powerful, capturing the emotional complexities of Saroo’s inner turmoil and his unwavering determination to reunite with his past.

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019):

Directed by Armando Iannucci, The Personal History of David Copperfield is a vibrant adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel, with Dev Patel in the titular role. Patel’s portrayal of the beloved literary character is refreshingly charismatic and filled with charm, breathing new life into the timeless tale of resilience and redemption. His performance effortlessly navigates the complexities of David Copperfield’s journey from hardship to triumph, earning praise for its warmth and authenticity.

The Man Who Knew Infinity (2015):

In The Man Who Knew Infinity, Dev Patel portrays the real-life mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan, who rises from humble beginnings in India to revolutionize the field of mathematics with his groundbreaking theories. Patel’s portrayal is deeply nuanced, capturing Ramanujan’s brilliance, passion, and struggles against prejudice and adversity. His chemistry with co-star Jeremy Irons, who plays the renowned mathematician G.H. Hardy, adds depth to the film’s exploration of friendship, mentorship, and intellectual pursuit.

Hotel Mumbai (2018):

Hotel Mumbai is a gripping thriller based on the true events of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, where Dev Patel delivers a riveting performance as Arjun, a hotel staff member who risks his life to protect guests during the siege. Patel’s portrayal is both heroic and human, depicting Arjun’s courage and resilience in the face of unimaginable terror. The film offers a harrowing yet poignant portrayal of the human spirit’s triumph over adversity, with Patel’s performance anchoring its emotional core.