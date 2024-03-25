10 Bollywood songs that need to be on your Holi party playlist

By: Mohnish Singh

Today is the day of the most joyous and colourful celebration of the year – Holi! And what’s a Holi party without the perfect playlist to keep the energy high and the spirits soaring? Bollywood has gifted us with numerous iconic songs that perfectly capture the essence of this festival, from playful flirtation to unabashed joy. So, if you’re planning a Holi bash this year, here’s a curated list of Bollywood songs that absolutely need to be on your Holi party playlist:

“Rang Barse” – Silsila (1981)

No Holi celebration is complete without this timeless classic. Sung by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, “Rang Barse” is the quintessential Holi anthem that sets the mood for the festivities. With its catchy beats and playful lyrics, this song is sure to get everyone grooving.

“Balam Pichkari” – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

A modern-day Holi favorite, “Balam Pichkari” from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a peppy and upbeat track that celebrates the spirit of youth and joy. With its lively beats and colorful visuals, this song is perfect for adding an extra dose of fun to your Holi party.

“Holi Ke Din” – Sholay (1975)

Another classic gem from Bollywood’s treasure trove, “Holi Ke Din” from the iconic film Sholay is a must-have on your playlist. With its infectious energy and playful lyrics, this song beautifully captures the camaraderie and excitement of Holi celebrations.

“Do Me A Favor Let’s Play Holi” – Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005)

Featuring the charismatic Akshay Kumar and the gorgeous Priyanka Chopra, “Do Me A Favor Let’s Play Holi” is a catchy and upbeat number that is sure to get everyone on their feet. With its lively rhythm and playful lyrics, this song is perfect for adding a touch of romance to your Holi party.

“Soni Soni” – Mohabbatein (2000)

While not exclusively a Holi song, “Soni Soni” from Mohabbatein is often associated with the festival due to its colorful picturization and festive vibes. With its catchy tune and heartwarming lyrics, this song is a delightful addition to any Holi playlist.

“Holi Khele Raghuveera” – Baghban (2003)

Sung by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Sukhwinder Singh, “Holi Khele Raghuveera” is a lively and spirited song that celebrates the joy of Holi in all its glory. With its energetic beats and catchy melody, this song is sure to become an instant hit at your Holi party.

“Badri Ki Dulhania” – Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

This peppy number from Badrinath Ki Dulhania is guaranteed to get everyone dancing to its infectious beats. With its vibrant music and catchy lyrics, “Badri Ki Dulhania” is the perfect addition to your Holi playlist to keep the festive spirit alive.

“Go Pagal” – Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

“Go Pagal” is a high-energy track that perfectly captures the frenzy and excitement of Holi celebrations. With its catchy tune and energetic vocals, this song is bound to keep the party going all night long.

“Lahu Munh Lag Gaya” – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

While not a traditional Holi song, “Lahu Munh Lag Gaya” from Ram-Leela captures the passion and romance of the festival with its soulful melody and poetic lyrics. It’s a great addition to add some variety to your Holi playlist.

“Holi Aayi Re” – Mashaal (1984)

This soulful and melodious track from Mashaal beautifully captures the essence of Holi with its heartwarming lyrics and evocative music. It’s a perfect choice for those quiet moments amidst the Holi revelry.

With these Bollywood gems on your playlist, your Holi party is sure to be an unforgettable celebration filled with music, laughter, and colourful memories. So, gather your friends and loved ones, splash some colours, and let the music transport you to a world of joy and happiness. Happy Holi!