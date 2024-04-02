Birthday Special: 5 most-awaited films of Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

As the sun rises on April 2nd, it marks not just another day but the birthday of one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, Ajay Devgn. With an enviable repertoire of films and a legacy that spans decades, he remains an indelible part of Bollywood, inspiring generations of actors and leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Today, the versatile superstar turns 55, and as he adds yet another year to his illustrious career, let us have a look at his 5 most-awaited films.

Maidaan: Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, this sports biographical drama features Ajay Devgn portraying the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film depicts the golden era of Indian football from 1952 to 1962. It is set to release on April 10, 2024.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Two months after the release of Maidaan, Ajay Devgn will be seen in his next Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. This romantic thriller is directed by Neeraj Pandey and also stars Tabu and Jimmy Shergill in important roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 14, 2024.

Singham Again

Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of righteous cop Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty’s Singham became iconic, spawning a successful franchise that cemented his status as an action hero. The actor returns with the third installment Singham Again on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. The action entertainer has a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Raid 2

The National Award-winning actor will be closing the year on a powerful note with Raid 2. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial is a sequel to his 2018 film Raid. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead and Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist. It is due in cinemas on November 15, 2024.

Drishyam 3

After the box office success of Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022), Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his role of Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, the third installment of the franchise. The film, which is yet to mount the shooting floor, will release in 2025.