Natania Lalwani: Rise of a shining new music star

How the bright new star on the pop music scene went from song writing to singing success

Natania Lalwani has her song featured in Hollywood blockbuster The Fall Guy

By: Asjad Nazir

One of the brightest new stars on the pop music scene is Natania Lalwani. The top talent from Mumbai, now based in Los Angeles, has gone from songwriting collaborations with heavy hitters Bella Poarch, Eric Nam, Gucci Mane, Skrillex, Armaan Malik, Ali Sethi, Nick Jonas and Jared Leto to a strong start as a solo artist.

The singer/songwriter, who captivates listeners with her interesting sound, impactful lyrics and relatable presence, recently released her debut single, Gulzar, with new label Desi Trill.

With more exciting songs on the way, Eastern Eye caught up with an artist you will be hearing more about to discuss her music journey. She also spoke about the thrill of having her song in Hollywood blockbuster The Fall Guy and what inspires her.

What first connected you to music?

My mom loved listening to music growing up, so I think I got my first connection through her. I would have my headphones in all the time. But when I wrote my first song at 15, I immediately knew I wanted to do this for the rest of my life.

What made you want to move from Mumbai to Los Angeles?

I really wanted to learn songwriting and go to college for music. I didn’t know anything about the craft, publishing, or the music business. I learned so much in college. Then I ended up going back and forth between LA and Mumbai, trying to pave my way in both places.

How do you reflect on your action-packed journey so far?

I’m honestly truly grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way. I’m also so happy that I’ve stuck it out all these years and had complete tunnel vision. Getting to create music every day for a living is truly a dream. I’m so excited I get to wake up dreaming every day.

Which of your songwriting collaborations is close to your heart?

I love all of them. But I think my favourites are You with Armaan Malik. It was such a beautiful song to create and Maan Meri Jaan/Afterlife with King and Nick Jonas, as we were able to create such a global culture moment with that one.

Which film/TV projects did you most enjoy?

I love anything film/TV related, because that’s how I discovered most of my music growing up, so it always feels full circle to me. One that I really loved working on was Netflix’s (film) Wedding Season.

How did you feel about a song you wrote being featured in Hollywood film The Fall Guy?

It was so cool. Watching it in theatres and seeing the credits was pretty crazy. A pinch-me moment, for sure.

Was the plan always to release solo material?

Actually, no. I had been just focusing on writing for other people for the past couple of years and loved it. When I met Shabz and Ty Ty (Desi Trill), they brought it up to me and we just had a really inspiring conversation, and I was in. It truly feels like one of the best decisions I’ve made, and the shoe just fit. I’m so excited to share my own music with the world now.

What inspired your debut single Gulzar?

Gulzar was based on a conversation I had with someone I was talking to. (Laughs) I was spilling out a lot of feelings. I went into the studio that night with my best friends and wrote Gulzar about that conversation and the euphoric feeling of falling in love.

What is the plan going forward?

The plan is just a lot of music coming out shortly. I used to be a big planner, but I’ve been learning to just go with the flow, as there are always so many twists and turns along the way.

Which of your unreleased songs are you most excited about?

There’s a song I’m thinking of releasing next called Know It All. It’s probably one of the most personal ones, which is scary to release, but what’s the fun if you aren’t vulnerable. So, I’m actually super excited about that one.

How much does being a songwriter help you as an artist?

Songwriting is my first love. It gets under your skin and doesn’t let you hide. It’s my way of processing everything I’m feeling, even when I don’t know I’m feeling it. It makes you wear your heart on your sleeve as an artist, and I think that’s what truly being an artist is.

What music dominates your personal playlist?

Right now, it’s a mixture of Taylor Swift, Griff, Arizona, Coldplay, Chappell Roan, and Raye.

Tell us something about you not many people know?

I was a premature baby. (Laughs) I clearly didn’t have any patience – I was ready to come out into the world. And I can’t whistle.

Who is your music hero?

I would say Taylor Swift. I’m so in awe of her songwriting and what she’s built from her emotions.

What inspires you?

Anything and everything. Everyday life, people watching, my feelings, conversations, emotions, love, humans, coffee shops, movies, and books. I could go on.

Instagram: @nataniamusic