A viral poet’s journey to online stardom

How Ruchika Lohiya used the power of words to make an impact

Ruchika Lohiya has over 745,000 followers on Instagram (Photo: Vivek Mishra Photography)

By: Asjad Nazir

With most social media accounts dominated by flashy photographs and videos relating to dance, comedy or other visual content, there is usually little room left for beautiful words. Talented young poet and storyteller Ruchika Lohiya is one of the few content creators changing the online landscape with literary-based reels, showcasing her abilities as both writer and performer.

Lohiya, 23, tackles a range of subjects with her beautiful poems and compelling stories, connecting with huge audiences across generations around the world.

Lohiya’s creative writing draws upon her own experiences and emotions, so it is no wonder her vast social media includes 745,000 followers on Instagram.

One particular poem led to her popularity surging from 5,000 to 100,000 followers. She has since performed live at prestigious venues in various cities.

Eastern Eye caught up with this inspiring young Indian talent to discuss her creative process, online success, inspirations, emotions and future plans.

What first connected you to the power of words?

I feel the power of how words healed me and made me express emotions in a much better way. It really excited me how calming writing is as a process. The ability to articulate my feelings and thoughts on paper has been a therapeutic journey that has helped me navigate through various phases of life.

⁠What did you like about poetry, in particular?

I love writing poetry because of the boundless imagination it enables. The power of poetry to convey emotions that are otherwise indescribable is incredible. Poetry allows me to capture the nuances of my feelings and experiences, creating a space where emotions can be explored and expressed freely.

⁠What made you want to create content around poetry and storytelling?

It was all destiny, I guess. I never planned on making content around poetry; it just happened. One day, I randomly shared my poetry on Instagram, and it went viral. Since then, I’ve been continuing on this path, sharing my work and connecting with a wider audience.

⁠Did you expect to become so popular?

Yes, I always wanted to be popular. I think it’s just the start. I believe in my work and its potential to resonate with people, so I’m thrilled to see where this journey takes me.

You have made a big impact. What has been your most memorable moment?

Every time I do my shows and see my audience smiling at me, it’s one of the best feelings in the world. Knowing that my words have touched someone’s heart and brought joy to their day is incredibly rewarding.

⁠How did it feel when that first reel went viral?

Oh, I was on top of the world. I had been creating content for almost six years before my reel went viral. I’ve been blogging since I was 14, so it was amazing to finally see my hard work pay off and reach a wider audience.

How do you, as a young person, tackle such deep emotions?

I guess there’s no age to feel emotions, and I believe the younger we are, the more deeply we feel them. As we grow up, society often tries to shut us down and discourages emotional expression. So, I sometimes have to protect my inner child to feel and express emotions deeply and genuinely.

Where do you draw the ideas for your work from?

My surroundings. Everyday experiences, interactions, and observations fuel my creativity and inspire my writing.

How much has writing down these emotions helped you?

Writing has truly helped me to become evolved and given me a purpose. It’s a reflective process that helps me understand myself better and navigate my emotions more effectively.

⁠Do you prefer English or Hindi language poetry?

I love writing in both languages, as well as Punjabi. Each language has its own unique beauty and allows me to express different facets of my thoughts and feelings.

What advice would you give aspiring poets?

I’m no one to give any advice, but all I want to say is that you don’t have to keep someone as an idol. Be yourself and trust your skill. Be your first and best fan.

⁠What has it been like doing live shows?

It’s just magical. The emotions I experience during live shows are indescribable. It’s the most fulfilling thing I am able to do right now, connecting with my audience in real-time and sharing that moment of artistic expression together.

What is the plan going forward?

I have seen and experienced that plans don’t always go well, but a thought does. I think about where I want to reach, but I leave it up to the universe to decide how to get there and which path to take. I just know my destination; the rest is up to destiny.

What inspires you?

Things around me inspire me the most. Everyday life, nature, people, and experiences all contribute to the tapestry of my inspiration.

Instagram: @__chikka