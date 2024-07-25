Legendary singer mukesh celebrated with 100th anniversary stamp

This special stamp was unveiled at a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Culture at Akashwani Bhawan

Mukesh Chand Mathur (Photo: Bombay Office, Photo Division, Government of India)

By: Eastern Eye

The Centre has released a commemorative stamp celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary singer Mukesh.

This special stamp was unveiled at a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Culture at Akashwani Bhawan on Wednesday (24).

Union minister of culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was the chief guest at the event, paid heartfelt tribute to the singer, recalling his monumental contribution to Indian music and his enduring legacy, the ministry said in a statement.

“The unveiling ceremony of the commemorative stamp symbolises our deep respect and admiration for Mukesh’s remarkable career and unforgettable voice. It is a momentous occasion, celebrating not just his centenary but also immortalising his profound impact on the music industry,” Shekhawat said.

The evening was filled with a mesmerising musical tribute featuring a performance by Mukesh’s son, Nitin Mukesh. The melodies resonated with guests, evoking nostalgia and celebrating the golden era of music that Mukesh so beautifully embodied. Mukesh’s songs were not mere notes; they were stories woven into melodies that spoke directly to the human experience, the statement added. (PTI)