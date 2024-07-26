  • Friday, July 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ nominated for Mercury Prize

Charli XCX, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, was discovered on Myspace in 2008 and gained fame with her collaboration on Icona Pop’s “I Love It.”

Charli XCX attends the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Inglewood, California, US on March 6, 2024. (Photo credit: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

Singer-songwriter Charli XCX is among the nominees for this year’s Mercury Prize, as announced by the organisers of the British music award on Thursday.

The Mercury Prize, first awarded to Primal Scream in 1992, annually shortlists 12 albums released by British and Irish acts in the United Kingdom. The prize is worth £25,000.

Unlike the BRIT Awards, which focus on mainstream pop music, the Mercury Prize is open to all music genres.

Charli XCX, who was born in Essex, is nominated for her album “Brat.” The lime green cover of “Brat” was recently adopted by US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris’s campaign for her “Kamala HQ” social media account, following a post by the pop star.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in September.

In 2023, Charli XCX made significant strides in her music career. In April, she debuted at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

In June, she released the single “Speed Drive” as part of Barbie the Album, the soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie. The single reached number nine on the UK Singles Chart and number 73 on the US Singles Chart, marking her first entry since 2014.

Charli XCX co-composed the music for the film Bottoms alongside Leo Birenberg. In August, she collaborated with Addison Rae on the song “2 Die 4” from Rae’s extended play AR, and in October, she teamed up with Sam Smith on the single “In the City.”

At the 2023 Fashion Awards in December, Charli XCX announced her next album, expected to release in 2024.

Charli XCX, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, was discovered on Myspace in 2008 and gained fame with her collaboration on Icona Pop’s “I Love It.” She is known for blending electronic, punk, and experimental genres in her music.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Stories
MUSIC

Bryan Adams set for India tour in December with ‘So Happy It Hurts’
FILM

25 years of Kargil: Hindi films that honour the brave soldiers
FILM

‘Wakhri (One of a Kind)’ review: A daring drama that defies conventions
FILM

Ulajh offers Janhvi Kapoor a refreshing break from ‘damsel in distress’ roles
MUSIC

Diljit Dosanjh unveils ‘Muhammad Ali’ track featuring NLE Choppa
Entertainment

Manish Malhotra creates custom gown for Jennifer Lopez’s Bridgerton birthday bash
INTERVIEWS

Natania Lalwani: Rise of a shining new music star
FILM

‘Before Nikkah’ review: Funny moments lost in shaky execution
Entertainment

A viral poet’s journey to online stardom
Entertainment

Singer Mukesh celebrated with 100th anniversary stamp
Entertainment

Rohit Shetty says bollywood box office slump is just a phase
Entertainment

Amit Sadh on life, motorcycles and new beginnings
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
dictionary Cambridge dictionary adds ‘boop’, ‘the ick’, and ‘chef’s kiss’ to…
Bryan Adams Bryan Adams set for India tour in December with ‘So…
25 years of Kargil: Hindi films that honour the brave…
Manu Bhaker Paris 2024: Indian shooters aim to end 12-year Olympic medal…
Wakhri (One of a Kind) ‘Wakhri (One of a Kind)’ review: A daring drama that…
Ulajh Ulajh offers Janhvi Kapoor a refreshing break from ‘damsel in…