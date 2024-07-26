Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ nominated for Mercury Prize

Charli XCX attends the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Inglewood, California, US on March 6, 2024. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Singer-songwriter Charli XCX is among the nominees for this year’s Mercury Prize, as announced by the organisers of the British music award on Thursday.

The Mercury Prize, first awarded to Primal Scream in 1992, annually shortlists 12 albums released by British and Irish acts in the United Kingdom. The prize is worth £25,000.

Unlike the BRIT Awards, which focus on mainstream pop music, the Mercury Prize is open to all music genres.

Charli XCX, who was born in Essex, is nominated for her album “Brat.” The lime green cover of “Brat” was recently adopted by US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris’s campaign for her “Kamala HQ” social media account, following a post by the pop star.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in September.

In 2023, Charli XCX made significant strides in her music career. In April, she debuted at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

In June, she released the single “Speed Drive” as part of Barbie the Album, the soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie. The single reached number nine on the UK Singles Chart and number 73 on the US Singles Chart, marking her first entry since 2014.

Charli XCX co-composed the music for the film Bottoms alongside Leo Birenberg. In August, she collaborated with Addison Rae on the song “2 Die 4” from Rae’s extended play AR, and in October, she teamed up with Sam Smith on the single “In the City.”

At the 2023 Fashion Awards in December, Charli XCX announced her next album, expected to release in 2024.

Charli XCX, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, was discovered on Myspace in 2008 and gained fame with her collaboration on Icona Pop’s “I Love It.” She is known for blending electronic, punk, and experimental genres in her music.

