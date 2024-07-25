‘Before Nikkah’ review: Funny moments lost in shaky execution

A still from Before Nikkah

By: Asjad Nazir

This low-budget British Asian movie had its world premiere at the recent London Indian Film Festival. Two British Pakistanis meet in London to see if they are compatible for marriage. He isn’t interested in settling down, so cuts the date short. However, his travel plans are disrupted when the trains are cancelled.

It leads to the pair unexpectedly spending the day together and they start to form a connection while chatting about a variety of subjects.

Haider Zafar’s debut film is a homage to director Richard Linklater’s iconic film, Before Sunrise and had the potential to be a great romantic comedy, but sadly falls short because of several avoidable errors.

Some of the camera work is shaky, there are elements that don’t make sense and, elsewhere, the dialogue falls flat.

Before Sunrise could have been an inspiration to create something unique; however, the filmmaker ends up with a poor copy (starting with the movie’s title).

A key element of the success of Before Sunrise was the two strong leads (Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy) and their on-screen chemistry.

In Before Nikkah, there is a disconnect between the protagonists – with Sasha Vadher having a stronger screen presence than her co-star, Aakash Shukal, who struggles to keep up with her. In one cringeworthy scene, she goes on a quick date with someone else.

However, what prevents Before Nikkah from being a complete misfire are some genuinely funny jokes and engaging snapshots of London, which is almost like a third character in the movie. It also flows along at a breezy pace, has relatable moments, and features an outstanding performance from Vadher.

While Zafar should be applauded for getting his film made and shot in just nine days, he could have added more originality and had a steadier cinematographer.