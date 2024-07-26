Manish Malhotra creates custom gown for Jennifer Lopez’s Bridgerton birthday bash

Gown crafted by 40 artisans over 3,490 hours showcases intricate Indian Artistry

Malhotra shared a post featuring Lopez sitting on a throne in a light blue gown adorned with intricate golden floral designs (Photo: Instagram/manishmalhotra05)

By: Eastern Eye

Designer Manish Malhotra described it as an “honour” to dress the iconic Hollywood actor and singer Jennifer Lopez.

On Thursday (25) morning, Malhotra, 57, took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the opportunity to create a custom gown for Lopez’s Bridgerton-themed birthday party.

Lopez, who turned 55 on July 24, celebrated with a theme inspired by the popular Netflix romantic drama Bridgerton. Malhotra shared a post featuring Lopez sitting on a throne in a light blue gown adorned with intricate golden floral designs. He noted in the caption that it took 40 artisans over 3,490 hours to craft the gown.

“An honour to Dress the Iconic @jlo for her Birthday with the fun The BRIDGERTON Theme party .. Custom Couture .. Corset and the Victorian Skirt with Vintage Brocade,” Malhotra captioned the post.

“Crafted by 40 artisans over 3,490 hours, the corset and Victorian skirt features a floral motif moulded by hand from sequins and over half a million crystals. Petal and ring-shaped metal sequins were especially treated to preserve their hue to craft this ensemble, a celebration of intricate artistry and Indian craftsmanship,” he added.

Malhotra has also been at the centre during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding that took place on July 12. Many of the celebrities were dressed in his designs as they attended the celebrations.

Besides fashion, Malhotra announced the launch of his production house Stage 5 Productions last year. He is currently producing the upcoming film Bun Tikki which stars Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol. (PTI)