  • Friday, July 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Wakhri (One of a Kind)’ review: A daring drama that defies conventions

A still from Wakhri (One of a Kind)

By: Asjad Nazir

Iram Parveen Bilal has always had a brave approach and produces her finest work with this wonderful, taboo-busting Pakistani drama, which had its UK premiere at the recent London Indian Film Festival.

The fearless filmmaker tells the story of a widowed single mother, a young Pakistani woman from a conservative family who passionately cares about the girls she teaches and wants to raise money to build them a new school.

She accidentally becomes a viral sensation when she creates a sexy alter-ego online whose unfiltered opinions become popular. There’s a growing fanbase, but she must also contend with patriarchal elements of society who want to do her harm.

With influences from slain social media star Qandeel Baloch, the drama delivers something not seen before in mainstream Pakistani cinema.

Here is an empowered protagonist determined to live life on her own terms and who does not want to be defined only as a widow. The intriguing storyline has empowering messages and important social media commentary.

Such protagonists are rare in south Asian cinema.

There are clever touches throughout, including the use of social media in this stylishly shot film. The music is outstanding and there are some great visuals, including the protagonist’s eye-catching look.

Bilal draws out great performances from the entire cast. After a career spent in forgettable supporting television roles, Faryal Mehmood delivers a star-making turn in her debut movie as a lead.

The great writing and striking looks enable her to set the screen alight with an incendiary performance. This is ultimately a low-budget film that punches way above its weight, thanks to the writing, performances, and skilled direction.

At a time where many are following formulas and trends, it is a one-of-a-kind film that dares to be different, just like its director.

