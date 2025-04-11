Skip to content
Is Priyanka Chopra teaming up with Hrithik Roshan for a grand Bollywood comeback in 'Krrish 4'?

Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut and the return of a fan-favourite pairing promise a major revival for the superhero franchise.

Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan

Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan to reunite after over a decade for the much-awaited Krrish 4

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 11, 2025
Pooja Pillai

After spending years making waves on the international stage, Priyanka Chopra is finally stepping back into a role that’s close to home, literally and cinematically. According to strong buzz in the industry, she’s set to return as the female lead in Krrish 4, reuniting with Hrithik Roshan in a franchise that has become one of Bollywood’s biggest superhero sagas.

What makes this development particularly interesting is that Hrithik won’t just be reprising his role as the masked crusader but he’ll also be directing the film. With Rakesh Roshan stepping back, the baton has been passed to Hrithik, who now carries the responsibility of steering the franchise into its next chapter.


Priyanka’s return seems like a natural fit. She’s been part of the Krrish journey from the start, and her chemistry with Hrithik has always drawn praise. The decision to bring her back appears to be both emotional and strategic. As per sources, the story continues from where it left off, tying all the threads from the previous story. With familiar characters like Rekha’s Sonia, Vivek Oberoi’s antagonist, and even the alien Jadoo reportedly making a comeback, the fourth film will hopefully bring both nostalgia and high-stakes drama.

Priyanka’s recent visit with Hrithik and Nick Jonas in the US only added fuel to the fire. While she’s been working globally, fans in India have often hoped she’d return to the kind of films where her journey began. Whether it’s her performance or just the aura of being a rooted Bollywood heroine, her presence certainly brings a certain credibility to the franchise.


Krrish 4 is expected to go on floors in early 2026. Reports suggest a story that spans timelines, past and future and keeps family at its core, despite being visually heavy with VFX and sci-fi elements. Preity Zinta is also expected to be a part of the film, along with new faces being added to the cast.

For fans, this isn’t just another sequel. It’s a reunion. It’s the return of a star to the screen where she first shined. And with Hrithik taking creative charge, expectations are understandably sky-high.

bollywoodfranchiseglobal starhrithik roshankrrish 4preity zintavfxpriyanka chopra

