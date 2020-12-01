Akshay Kumar to reteam with Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti

By: Mohnish Singh







There is no denying the fact that Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors working in the Hindi film industry today. We see him in several films in a year and most of them go on to rake in huge moolah at the box-office, making him one of the most saleable actors in Bollywood.

In 2020, the National Film Award-winning actor had only one release, Laxmii, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But he seems set to make for the loss with several films lined up for release in 2021.

The superstar has already completed a couple of projects which are awaiting release and a few are yet to hit the shooting floor. And the latest we hear that Kumar has added yet another exciting film to his resume. Yes, you read that right!







According to reports, Akshay Kumar is set to join forces with filmmaker Jagan Shakti who called the shots for his super hit film Mission Mangal (2019). “Akshay Kumar’s banner Cape of Good Films has signed Jagan Shakti as director for the film. The film will go on floors by the end of 2021 and will release in 2022. The film is still in the writing stage. The makers plan on wrapping the film in 38 days. Mission Mangal was shot in a span of 28 days,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is waiting for the release of his much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, which was originally slated to enter theatres in March 2020. However, the makers decided to put its release on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. With Katrina Kaif as the female lead, the Rohit Shetty directorial is now expected to hit the marquee in the first quarter of 2021. An official announcement is awaited though.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











