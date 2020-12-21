Akshay Kumar ropes in Vashu Bhagnani as producer for his next with Jagan Shakti

By: Mohnish Singh







A couple of days ago, we had informed our readers that Akshay Kumar was set to reteam with Mission Mangal (2019) director Jagan Shakti for yet another high-profile project, which has now tentatively been titled Mission Lion. The latest update on the forthcoming project is that well-known producer Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment has come onboard as a producer.

A publication reports that after completing Bell Bottom, the duo has agreed to work on a new project every year, with Mission Lion marking their first collaboration. “Akshay and Vashu have formed a formidable bond while working and conceptualizing on Bell Bottom and are now looking to do one film every year. They have been on the same page with respect to Akshay’s remuneration and increment with every passing film, and the follow up to Bell-Bottom would be Mission Lion,” a source in the know informs the publication.

Interestingly, Kumar and Bhagnani are also joining forces for a comic-caper which Mudassar Aziz will helm. But the untitled project has been put on hold for some time as Kumar wanted to complete Mission Lion first.







“The film has been delayed a little as Akshay wanted to commence working on Mission Lion before the comedy. That’s when he spoke to producer Vashu, and checked if he would want to come onboard Mission Lion as a producer for the same date of mid-2021, and then sometime in 2022 start working on Mudassar Aziz’ comedy. Vashu agreed and is now all geared up to mount this big scale sci-fi thriller,” concludes the source.

Mission Lion is expected to go before cameras in June 2021 and hit the marquee in 2022. There is no update on who will be the female lead opposite Kumar in the movie. More details are expected to arrive soon.

