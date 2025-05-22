Hrithik Roshan says making 'War 2' was not easy as the teaser with NTR Jr hits 25 million views

Hrithik Roshan isn’t interested in playing it cool anymore. With War 2, he’s traded sleek for unhinged, and he’s loving every bit of the madness. The teaser’s already clocked over 25 million views, but Roshan’s excitement goes beyond the numbers. For him, it’s about diving headfirst into a character who’s damaged, dangerous, and deeply fun to play.
“There’s something about Kabir,” he says of his return as the rogue RAW agent. “He’s flawed. He’s unpredictable. And I love that.” For Roshan, this isn’t just a hero’s clean comeback but also a chance to get his hands dirty again.
Hrithik Roshan gets candid about the scale and challenge of making War 2Getty Images
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and featuring Telugu star NTR Jr. alongside Kiara Advani, War 2 throws polished action out the window in favour of something grittier and riskier. “It’s not easy making a film this big,” Roshan admits. “But we didn’t want to play it safe. We wanted to shake things up.”
That meant pushing boundaries both in scale and performance. Roshan talks about arguments on set, reworking scenes, and a kind of creative chaos that only happens when the entire team is invested. “This isn’t a formula film,” he says. “It’s something we all fought for.”
With the film hitting cinemas on 14 August, expectations are sky-high, but Roshan seems unfazed. He’s not chasing box office records. He’s chasing impact. “I want people to walk out of that theatre feeling something,” he says. “Not because it’s part of some universe but because it landed.”
Hrithik Roshan reflects on the scale of the film and why returning as Kabir Dhaliwal felt rewardingGetty Images
In the end, War 2 might be Roshan’s biggest gamble yet, and perhaps, that’s what makes it worth watching.
The countdown to the last season of Stranger Things has officially begun, but fans might be waiting longer than expected to see how it all ends. Though Netflix has confirmed the show will return in 2025, a new rumour suggests the final season could be released in three waves, with the concluding episodes potentially dropping in 2026.
According to an unverified leak circulating on Twitter, Stranger Things 5 could be split into three volumes: one in October 2025, another in November 2025, and a third sometime in 2026. If this is true, the finale might not land until well into next year, stretching the goodbye even further.
So far, Netflix hasn’t confirmed this staggered release. More clarity may come on 31 May, when Netflix’s annual Tudum event goes live. The streaming giant is expected to reveal updates on several big titles, including Emily in Paris, Squid Game Season 3, and possibly the official timeline for Stranger Things Season 5.
Here’s what we do know: filming wrapped up in December 2024, and the new season will have eight episodes set in the autumn of 1987, about six months after Season 4. Netflix has already released the episode titles, which include The Crawl, The Turnbow Trap, Escape from Camazotz, and The Rightside Up, all titles that hint at returning themes from earlier seasons.
Stranger Things season 4 poster Wikipedia
The core cast will be back for one last mission in Hawkins, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo. Veteran actress Linda Hamilton is also joining the final chapter, although her role remains under wraps.
Behind the scenes, the mood has been emotional. At the final table read, several cast members reportedly broke down in tears. David Harbour (Hopper) described it as “waves of people crying,” while Millie Bobby Brown shared a heartfelt message on social media, reflecting on her journey from child actor to global star.
Once Season 5 wraps, the Stranger Things universe won’t close entirely. An animated series titled Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is in the works. Details are scarce, but it promises to explore new corners of the show’s world, whether or not the original cast returns.
For now, fans will have to hold tight as Netflix prepares to bring one of its biggest shows to a dramatic, and possibly drawn-out, conclusion.
Deepika Padukone is no longer part of Spirit, the high-profile film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas. The news comes amid reports of rising tensions between the actress and the filmmaker over working terms that didn’t quite align.
Initially, Deepika was expected to headline the film and take home a career-best paycheck of £1.9 million (₹20 crore). Her presence in the project had created early excitement among fans of both the actress and Prabhas. However, things reportedly soured during early discussions.
Industry buzz grows as Deepika walks away from SpiritGetty Images
According to several industry reports, disagreements began when Deepika reportedly requested fixed work hours for an 8-hour workday with approximately 6 hours spent filming. She also wanted a share in the film’s profits, in addition to her fee. Further, there were claims that she was unwilling to deliver her lines in Telugu, which became a sticking point in a multilingual project.
While none of these details have been officially confirmed by Deepika or Vanga, sources close to the film suggest that the director was not on board with the terms and decided to part ways. The production team is now said to be on the lookout for a new lead actress.
Earlier, Deepika had already stepped back from the film due to her pregnancy. The film’s shooting schedule, initially set for late 2024, had to be adjusted. When the filmmaker returned with a revised timeline, she was reportedly back on board. But the situation appears to have shifted again.
This development has sparked chatter on social media, with fans and insiders weighing in. Some question whether the actress was ever keen on doing the film, while others point out that Vanga’s films haven’t offered substantial roles for women. The debate has only intensified in the absence of any official statement from either party.
Deepika Padukone’s Spirit exit fuels debate on demands and director controlGetty Images
Meanwhile, Spirit remains a highly anticipated release, with plans for a global rollout in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Korean. The film is still in its early stages, and casting updates are expected soon.
For now, what could’ve been a major collaboration has ended before it began, not with a bang, but with a breakdown in expectations.
Brat was a cultural moment but Charli is already thinking ahead without fear
After the explosive success of Brat, Charli XCX isn’t trying to bottle lightning twice. In fact, she’s more than ready for her next album to sink. Not because she’s lost her touch but because she’s no longer creating music to top charts or break the internet. She’s doing it for herself.
Speaking at Cannes in an interview with Culted, Charli shared that she doesn’t feel the weight of trying to outdo Brat. “When I made Brat, I believed in it, but I didn’t know how people would react,” she said. “It just clicked with the audience. That wasn’t something I planned.” Now, with her next record on the horizon, she’s bracing for it to miss the mark and she’s completely okay with that. “You can’t repeat the same thing twice,” she added, “and honestly, if it flops, I’m fine with it.”
Charli XCX attends the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner at the Cannes Film FestivalGetty Images
Released in mid-2024, Brat catapulted Charli into mainstream stardom. From viral TikTok trends to sold-out arena shows, the album became a cultural mood board. That neon green cover wasn’t just aesthetic; it became a statement, one even Kamala Harris welcomed when Charli jokingly dubbed the U.S. presidential candidate “brat-coded.”
The album didn’t just resonate with fans. It grabbed three Grammy wins, including Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package. But despite the acclaim, Charli admits she never expected to be on the Grammys’ radar. “Last year, I didn’t think I’d even be in the conversation,” she said.
Charli XCX at the Magnum Crack Into Pleasure party Getty Images
Her older track Party 4 U is also getting a second life, blowing up years after its quiet 2020 release. “It reminds me of lockdown, recording vocals alone, stuck inside. It was a strange, lonely time,” she reflected.
Now, while fans anticipate new music, Charli’s exploring other creative lanes too. She’s stepping into acting, with several films lined up, including an A24 project she helped create, The Moment.
Charli xcx attends the 2025 Met Gala Getty Images
Whether the next album flops or flies, Charli isn’t chasing legacy. She’s just showing up, creating from instinct, and letting go of the scoreboard. That’s what makes her cool and maybe even braver than ever.
Aishwarya Rai stuns in a white Manish Malhotra saree paired with a 500-carat ruby necklace at Cannes
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival with the grace and impact only she can command. For her 22nd appearance, she skipped the usual fashion formulas and stepped onto the red carpet in a handwoven ivory Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra. With her sindoor clearly visible and a smile that lit up the red carpet, Aishwarya didn’t just attend Cannes but took it back to its roots, on her own terms.
The saree, built like a gown but rooted in tradition, featured hand embroidered zari in silver and a flowing lace train that moved like a dream. She paired the look with a dramatic cape style dupatta that shimmered under the lights, and jewellery that turned heads, over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds wrapped around her neck. The red lip, the signature hair parted with sindoor, every element was deliberate, and every detail carried a message.
Aishwarya greets fans and photographers and pose for photographs at Cannes 2025Getty Images
Her look felt like a quiet celebration of Indian craftsmanship, but it was also personal. She greeted the cameras with a folded namaste, waved to fans, and blew kisses, making her presence feel like a moment of stillness amid all the flash. As a long time ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, she attended the premiere of The History of Sound, holding her own among the global fashion elite.
With sindoor and a smile Aishwarya brings Indian elegance to the global red carpetGetty Images
But this year, Cannes wasn’t just about Aishwarya. India showed up strong. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound received a standing ovation after its premiere in the Un Certain Regard section, with stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa walking the red carpet alongside him. Satyajit Ray’s restored classic Aranyer Din Ratri was screened in Cannes Classics, introduced by Wes Anderson. Veterans Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal were present, marking a moment of reverence and recognition for Indian cinema’s legacy.
Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, who made history last year, returned as a member of the main competition jury, a proud moment in itself.
And yet, despite all the big names and powerful moments, when Aishwarya stepped onto the red carpet in that saree, everything paused. For many fans, Cannes truly begins when she arrives. As one put it simply online: “Queen is always a queen.”
The team’s commitment to accuracy extended to every element
Twenty-five years after it first captivated global audiences, Walking With Dinosaurs is making a comeback. The new BBC factual series, narrated by actor Charlotte Ritchie, reimagines the groundbreaking 1999 show using cutting-edge science and state-of-the-art visual effects to explore the lives of six individual dinosaurs. The six-part series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and has been co-produced with PBS, ZDF, and France Télévisions.
Charlotte Ritchie, best known for her roles in Ghosts, Feel Good, and Call the Midwife, leads the narration in this latest retelling, bringing emotional depth and clarity to stories rooted in real palaeontological discoveries.
Each episode focuses on a single dinosaur and is built around true fossil finds. This shift from a general overview of species to character-led narratives gives the series a new emotional dimension. “These are real creatures,” said showrunner Kirsty Wilson. “I’ve seen their very remains come out of the rock and I know from the evidence that they lived real, beautiful and complex lives.”
Episode highlights
Episode one, The Orphan, follows Clover, a young Triceratops, navigating the dangers of Laramidia 66 million years ago. Her fossil was discovered in the Hell Creek Formation in Montana, close to the remains of a Tyrannosaurus rex, suggesting a real-life predator-prey encounter.
In The River Dragon, viewers meet Sobek, a Spinosaurus who lived in ancient Morocco. Discovered by palaeontologist Dr Nizar Ibrahim, Spinosaurus is believed to have spent much of its life in water. The episode portrays Sobek as a devoted father protecting his offspring while navigating a treacherous environment filled with predators.
Episode three, The Band of Brothers, features George, a juvenile Gastonia discovered in Utah. Covered in protective spikes and plates, George and his siblings face threats from Utahraptors, large predatory dinosaurs thought to hunt in packs.
Rose, a young Albertosaurus, takes centre stage in The Pack. Discovered in Alberta, she is depicted as part of a group of agile predators. Her episode highlights the possibility that Albertosaurus may have hunted cooperatively, based on multiple fossils found in a single site.
In The Journey North, the story follows Albie, a juvenile Pachyrhinosaurus, through a dangerous 400-mile migration. Palaeontologist Dr Emily Bamforth’s work at Pipestone Creek Bonebed forms the basis of this episode, which also explores how these large herbivores may have used their unique horned frills for recognition within vast herds.
The series concludes with Island of Giants, focusing on Old Grande, a colossal Lusotitan from what is now Portugal. His fossil is the most complete specimen of this species ever discovered, offering insights into the behaviour and physical characteristics of one of Europe’s largest dinosaurs.
Bringing dinosaurs to life
The new Walking With Dinosaurs uses the latest VFX technology to recreate prehistoric worlds with unprecedented detail. The dinosaurs were built from digital skeletons outward, incorporating muscle and skin based on fossil evidence. Each episode is grounded in up-to-date palaeontological research, with real dig sites featured throughout.
The team’s commitment to accuracy extended to every element, including simulating realistic movement by physically interacting with natural environments while dressed in blue suits – a method used to later insert the digital dinosaurs seamlessly into real landscapes.
The involvement of scientists like Dr Nizar Ibrahim and Dr Emily Bamforth ensured that the series reflects the most recent findings. For instance, new evidence supports that some dinosaurs, such as Albertosaurus and Yutyrannus, had feathers, and that Spinosaurus was primarily aquatic.
Science and storytelling
Unlike the original 1999 series, which focused more on general prehistoric ecosystems, the updated version intertwines factual storytelling with emotional character arcs. Each dinosaur’s tale is inspired by fossil evidence and current scientific theories, adding emotional resonance without sacrificing accuracy.
This mix of factual content and cinematic narrative is at the heart of the reboot. “We wanted this series to feel like a natural history drama taking place today,” said Wilson.
The series also reveals lesser-known facts about the prehistoric world. For example, the grassless environments of the Mesozoic era posed unique challenges during filming, requiring careful location scouting to maintain authenticity.
Production and broadcast
Walking With Dinosaurs was commissioned by Jack Bootle, BBC’s Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual. It is produced by the BBC Studios Science Unit, with Andrew Cohen and Helen Thomas as executive producers, alongside Wilson as showrunner. The international co-production involves PBS, ZDF, and France Télévisions, with global sales handled by BBC Studios.
With Charlotte Ritchie guiding viewers through each episode, the series promises to be a compelling blend of science, storytelling, and visual spectacle, designed to engage both long-time fans and new audiences.