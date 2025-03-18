'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, set for August 2025 release

The much-anticipated sequel War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has locked in its release date: August 14, 2025. Yash Raj Films (YRF), the studio behind the project, confirmed the news by re-sharing a fan-made video on their official X handle, cheekily hinting at the chaos to come in cinemas even before the movie’s promotions have officially begun.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster War, which featured Hrithik Roshan alongside Tiger Shroff. In this sequel, Roshan reprises his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, and joining him is Jr NTR in a pivotal role. Kiara Advani also stars in the film. Ayan Mukerji, with his last release Brahmastra, steps into the director’s seat this time, taking over from Siddharth Anand, who directed the first film.

War 2 is not just another action thriller though. It’s the sixth instalment in YRF’s expanding Spy Universe, which kicked off in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger. Since then, the franchise has delivered Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. More titles are in the works, including Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan, and Alpha, a female-led spy thriller featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

- YouTube youtu.be





Speculation was rife about War 2 facing delays, especially after reports of Hrithik’s knee injury surfaced. However, YRF’s announcement put those rumours to rest. Interestingly, War 2 was initially set to clash at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Coolie during the Independence Day weekend. After discussions, both camps have reportedly decided to avoid a head-on collision, with Coolie likely to arrive on a different date.

The collaboration between Jr NTR and Ayan Mukerji has also sparked a lot of curiosity. Jr NTR admitted in an earlier interview that their creative processes are very different. He prefers improvisation, while Mukerji leans on detailed prep. Despite these differences, the team seems to have found a working balance.

Director Ayan Mukerji brings together Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in YRF’s high-octane spy thriller War 2 Instagram/Warthefilm





As for the film’s connection to the wider spy universe, fans are eagerly hoping for cameos from other characters like Tiger and Pathaan, potentially setting the stage for the long-awaited Tiger vs Pathaan film.

With a release just ahead of Independence Day, War 2 is expected to be a major crowd-puller, continuing YRF’s run of high-stakes spy sagas.