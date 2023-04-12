Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to start filming War 2 in November

If reports are to be believed, Ayan Mukerji has been signed to direct War 2.

(Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are set to expand the War franchise with the much-talked-about sequel War 2. As per a source in the know, the duo is expected to start shooting for the film in November 2023.

Sharing more details, the source reveals, “Get set for the biggest theatrical experience when Hrithik Roshan takes on NTR Jr. in War 2. The film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India.”

The source adds, “Aditya Chopra and Ayan are clear that they want to make it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India. Pre-production is in full swing for this action extravaganza that starts its shooting schedule in November.”

The source further says, “War 2 is a huge pan-India movie right now, after casting coup by Aditya Chopra to get NTR Jr. in this film. The YRF Spy Universe is expanding at a rate that is unimaginable and all the films of this universe are now the biggest event films for audiences to enjoy in theatres.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Vaani Kapoor also played an important role in the film. The high-octane action drama is touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019.

