'War 2' teaser promises Mission Impossible-style action as Hrithik Roshan takes on Jr NTR

The teaser for War 2 is finally here, and it’s already sparking major buzz across fan circles. Released by Yash Raj Films on Jr NTR’s birthday, the teaser pits him against Hrithik Roshan in a deadly game of cat and mouse, played out on speeding trains, airborne stunts, and sprawling international backdrops.
War 2, a follow-up to the 2019 action hit War, is directed by Ayan Mukerji and brings Jr NTR into the Hindi film space for the first time. He’s not here as a sidekick or support. He’s the main challenger to Hrithik’s Kabir, RAW’s most celebrated agent. The teaser opens with NTR’s voiceover warning Kabir that while he’s been watching him closely, Kabir has no idea who he is. That changes now.
The action is intense: hand-to-hand combat, sword fights, and explosions spread across six countries, including Japan, Italy, and Russia. There’s a blink-and-you-miss-it glimpse of Kiara Advani, adding a hint of glamour and perhaps romance to an otherwise adrenaline-heavy drama.
Online, fans have already begun calling it the next big thing after RRR and Pathaan, even predicting that this could be the most successful outing in the YRF Spy Universe yet. One user put it simply: “Blockbuster incoming.” Hrithik shared the teaser on social media with a warning: “No place for mercy. Welcome to hell.” Jr NTR replied in kind, promising to “hunt him down.”
War 2 is the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe, following the likes of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. With two powerhouses like Hrithik and NTR leading the charge and Ayan Mukerji behind the camera, expectations are sky-high.
The film hits theatres on 14 August, right before Independence Day, and will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. As fans gear up for this explosive showdown, the stage is set for a cinematic face-off unlike anything we've seen before.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has once again touched down in France for the Cannes Film Festival, and this time, as always, her daughter Aaradhya is by her side. The duo was seen arriving at Nice Airport, where they were warmly received. A video of their arrival, now circulating widely online, captures Aishwarya chatting warmly with a greeter who hands a gift to Aaradhya before they head off.
Clad in a navy blue trench coat, Aishwarya kept it simple yet elegant. Aaradhya wore an all-black outfit and seemed at ease, exchanging smiles and laughter during the brief encounter at the airport. Despite recent speculation about whether Aishwarya would attend Cannes this year, especially after a video of her dancing with husband Abhishek Bachchan at a wedding in Mumbai, her airport appearance has laid all doubts to rest.
Fans quickly jumped into action online, sharing excitement over her return to Cannes. Comments ranged from “She is back!” to eager anticipation over her upcoming looks. However, not all responses were glowing, with some commenting on her choice of hairstyle.
Aishwarya is expected to walk the Cannes red carpet on 21 and 22 May, marking her 22nd year at the prestigious event. Her first appearance was in 2002 for the premiere of Devdas, where she made headlines arriving in a traditional gold saree, accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
As for Aaradhya, her presence at Cannes is no surprise. Aishwarya has often said that her daughter enjoys the experience, not just for the glamour but for the atmosphere and the people she’s grown familiar with over the years. She once shared that Aaradhya understands the significance of the festival and appreciates the world of cinema.
This year’s Cannes also sees other Indian names on the guest list, including Payal Kapadia on the competition jury, and stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa promoting their film Homebound. Meanwhile, the restored version of Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri brings legends like Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal back to the spotlight.
With Aishwarya back on the red carpet, the countdown to her Cannes look has officially begun.
Taylor Swift’s long-awaited Reputation (Taylor’s Version) finally made its presence known, but not through a press release or streaming platform. Instead, it emerged through the eerie silence of Gilead. The re-recorded version of “Look What You Made Me Do” debuted unexpectedly in the opening scene of the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, catching fans and viewers completely off guard.
The episode begins with Elisabeth Moss’s character, June Osborne, orchestrating a quiet but fierce act of resistance against the regime. As handmaids march through a war-torn street, Swift’s voice cuts through the chaos. The updated track underscores the rebellion, syncing perfectly with the tension and defiance unfolding on screen.
The original 2017 version of the song was a turning point in Swift’s career, born out of public backlash and a media storm. Its reappearance now, in a show about fighting back against oppression, feels deeply personal. Swift’s battle to reclaim her music mirrors the episode’s themes: reclaiming agency, rewriting narratives, and refusing to be silenced.
Moss, also an executive producer of the show, shared how this moment had been years in the making. She revealed she had always wanted to feature a Taylor Swift track but waited for the right moment. “This was it,” she said. “The song, the scene, the story, it all just clicked.” Moss also attended Swift’s Eras Tour last year with castmate Bradley Whitford, making her admiration for the singer no secret.
For Swifties, this is the clearest sign that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is on the horizon. While fans have spotted hints in everything from merch updates to symbolic fashion choices, this full-length debut feels like the real beginning of the next chapter.
It also marks the latest move in Swift’s ongoing mission to re-record her early albums and reclaim ownership after the rights to her original masters were sold without her consent. So far, she’s re-released Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and *1989*, with Reputation and her debut album left.
Swift’s music has popped up in recent shows and documentaries, but this moment in The Handmaid’s Tale is her strongest re-entry into the Reputation era. It's less of a promo, more of a declaration. The gloves are off.
Peppa Pig welcomes baby Evie in a royal-style announcement
After 20 years of being the star of the family, Peppa Pig is no longer the youngest girl in the house. A new face has joined the Pig family: a baby girl named Evie. Born early Tuesday morning at 5:34 AM at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London (yes, the same one where the royal children were born), Evie marks the first major addition to the family since the show began in 2004.
The news was revealed in true British fashion with a town crier in a video posted on Peppa Pig’s official Instagram. The announcement, styled like a royal birth, sent fans and brands into a frenzy. Mummy Pig is said to have named the baby after her great-aunt, and while the birth was not easy, she shared that she is relieved and happy to have Evie here, safe and healthy.
Peppa’s younger brother George, who has somehow been two years old forever, now has a new sibling to share toys and tantrums with. And while Peppa seems thrilled in the official photos, it is hard not to wonder how she will really feel once the attention shifts away from her.
To mark the occasion and the show’s 20th anniversary, the creators are rolling out a cinema special called Peppa Meets The Baby. Hitting screens on 30 May, the one-hour film will follow Peppa and George as they prepare for Evie’s arrival, featuring 10 new episodes and six new songs. Evie will also become a regular on the main show, adding a new layer to the Pig family’s dynamic.
The show, which started on Channel 5 and Nick Jr. in 2004, has grown into a global phenomenon, airing in over 180 countries and more than 40 languages. In 2019, toy giant Hasbro took over the franchise, promising even more Peppa-centric content.
The buzz around baby Evie has been building for months. Mummy Pig’s pregnancy reveal in February was followed by a gender reveal in April, complete with a media rollout that rivalled any celebrity birth. Parenting tips, maternity photos, and interviews about balancing work and family were part of the package.
Now, with baby Evie here, it feels like growing up just got real.
The Harry Potter reboot becomes the most expensive TV show ever
The next time you think of a big-budget show, forget Game of Thrones or The Rings of Power. The new Harry Potter reboot is set to leave them all behind and not just in storytelling, but in cost. With a jaw-dropping budget of over $4.2 billion (₹33,600 crore), this upcoming series is on track to be the most expensive television production ever attempted.
Each of the 42 planned episodes, spread across seven seasons, will reportedly cost more than $100 million (₹837 crore). That’s more than many Marvel movies and nearly double the per-episode spend of Amazon’s The Rings of Power. But where is all that money going?
A massive part of the budget is being poured into something rarely attempted on this scale: a custom-built town. Nicknamed “Potterville,” this mini city is under construction at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden and will house life-size recreations of iconic locations like Hogwarts, King’s Cross Station, and Privet Drive. The price tag for this alone? Around £1 billion (₹10,700 crore). The idea is not just about visual realism but a long-term investment in the franchise’s future, with the possibility of spin-offs or other productions set in the same magical universe.
Unlike the original film series, which had to condense the books into blockbuster-length scripts, this version aims to give each book its own season, allowing for a deeper dive into the world J.K. Rowling created. The show is expected to go into the details that never made it to the big screen.
A fresh cast will step into some of the most recognisable roles in pop culture. John Lithgow will take on the role of Albus Dumbledore, joined by Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Snape, and Nick Frost as Hagrid, among others. The trio of young leads Harry, Hermione, and Ron are yet to be announced.
Set to film on a sprawling 200-acre site, this reboot marks a major moment for HBO and Warner Bros. Whether it lives up to expectations or not, it’s already rewritten the rules of television production. And in the process, it’s raised a question: how much is too much to bring magic back to life?
Liu Yifei, Lisa and Priyanka pose at the star-studded luxury gathering
At a recent Bvlgari event in Sicily, Priyanka Chopra turned heads in an elegant beige outfit, joining BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Chinese star Liu Yifei for an evening filled with fashion, glitz, and glamour. The trio, all associated with the luxury brand, were seen posing together, sparking a wave of reactions online as fans shared photos and videos from the event.
While Liu dazzled in a silver-toned off-shoulder gown, Lisa chose a white dress with soft yellow accents. Priyanka, keeping things minimal and classic, wore a sheer beige dress with subtle gold detailing, matched with Bvlgari jewellery, and tied her hair back into a sleek bun.
During the red carpet moments, Priyanka stood out not just for her look, but also for her gesture of gratitude. After posing for the photographers, she folded her hands in a traditional namaste, a simple thank-you that felt personal amidst all the glamour.
Stars at the Bvlgari event Getty Images
Inside the event, she was seen chatting with Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin and later sharing a light-hearted moment with Lisa. A short clip from the evening shows Priyanka asking Lisa to switch spots while posing, leading to a burst of laughter between them.
Priyanka’s elegant beige look paired with Bvlgari jewellery turns heads on the red carpetGetty Images
This isn’t the first time Priyanka has represented the brand at their global events. She attended a similar gathering in Rome last year, wearing an off-shoulder cream and black dress and flaunting Bvlgari’s Serpenti Aeterna necklace alongside Anne Hathaway and Shu Qi.
Beyond red carpets, Priyanka is staying busy with a packed slate of projects. She’ll be seen in Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, and in The Bluff, where she plays a pirate in the Caribbean. Back in Indian cinema, she’s confirmed to be part of SSMB29, a much-anticipated film by SS Rajamouli with Mahesh Babu. The project is expected to unfold in two parts, with releases slated for 2027 and 2029.