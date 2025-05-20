Skip to content
'War 2' teaser promises Mission Impossible-style action as Hrithik Roshan takes on Jr NTR

Ayan Mukerji’s direction, globe-trotting stunts, and intense rivalry promise a high-octane Independence Day release.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR face off in 'War 2'

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 promises globe-trotting action and star power

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 20, 2025
The teaser for War 2 is finally here, and it’s already sparking major buzz across fan circles. Released by Yash Raj Films on Jr NTR’s birthday, the teaser pits him against Hrithik Roshan in a deadly game of cat and mouse, played out on speeding trains, airborne stunts, and sprawling international backdrops.

War 2, a follow-up to the 2019 action hit War, is directed by Ayan Mukerji and brings Jr NTR into the Hindi film space for the first time. He’s not here as a sidekick or support. He’s the main challenger to Hrithik’s Kabir, RAW’s most celebrated agent. The teaser opens with NTR’s voiceover warning Kabir that while he’s been watching him closely, Kabir has no idea who he is. That changes now.

The action is intense: hand-to-hand combat, sword fights, and explosions spread across six countries, including Japan, Italy, and Russia. There’s a blink-and-you-miss-it glimpse of Kiara Advani, adding a hint of glamour and perhaps romance to an otherwise adrenaline-heavy drama.

Online, fans have already begun calling it the next big thing after RRR and Pathaan, even predicting that this could be the most successful outing in the YRF Spy Universe yet. One user put it simply: “Blockbuster incoming.” Hrithik shared the teaser on social media with a warning: “No place for mercy. Welcome to hell.” Jr NTR replied in kind, promising to “hunt him down.”

War 2 is the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe, following the likes of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. With two powerhouses like Hrithik and NTR leading the charge and Ayan Mukerji behind the camera, expectations are sky-high.

The film hits theatres on 14 August, right before Independence Day, and will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. As fans gear up for this explosive showdown, the stage is set for a cinematic face-off unlike anything we've seen before.

ayan mukerjihrithik roshanindependence dayjr ntrkiara advaniyash raj filmsyrf spy universewar 2 teaser

