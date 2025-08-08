Inside Kiara Advani’s sustainable fitness plan for her first bikini role in 'War 2'

Highlights:

Kiara Advani’s striking new look in War 2, her debut in the YRF Spy Universe, is the result of months of planning, discipline and precision. Starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the actress plays Kavya Luthra, and her first-ever bikini scene on screen has already become a talking point.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kiara’s nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia revealed that the goal was to get the actress in “the best shape of her life” without resorting to shortcuts. “She didn’t want crash diets or quick fixes. She wanted something sustainable, holistic and something that made her feel strong,” Nicole said.

Kiara Advani as Kavya Luthra in War 2 after months of disciplined preparation Instagram/bollyhunter





What was Kiara Advani’s diet plan for War 2 ?

Kiara’s mornings always began with protein pancakes, a non-negotiable part of her day. Made from oat flour, walnut flour, protein powder, maple syrup or monk fruit, water, and topped with fresh berries and homemade hazelnut butter, the dish was so integral that her team recorded a video tutorial before her European shoot.

Her main meals were built around lean protein and fresh produce, including grilled chicken, light curries, asparagus, baby potatoes, avocado, edamame and hummus with vegetable crudités. For hydration and recovery, she relied on sattu chaas, a protein-rich buttermilk drink with roasted Bengal gram flour, cumin and coriander, perfect for long shooting days in the sun.

Nicole emphasised that nothing about her diet was extreme. “We didn’t do any drastic cutting or water depletion. Everything was planned to maintain her energy levels while keeping her in peak condition,” she explained.

Kiara followed a sustainable protein-based diet for her War 2 role Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani





How did Kiara prepare for her bikini scene?

The preparation for the much-discussed bikini sequence in War 2 focused on steady, sensible adjustments rather than sudden transformations. Sodium, water and fibre intake were tweaked gradually, ensuring Kiara stayed energised while looking her best on camera.

Even on location in Tuscany and Rome, her team coordinated with local chefs to ensure meals aligned with her nutritional needs. Fresh local produce was sourced, menus were tailored to her macros, and every dish was designed to match her training demands.

War 2 marks Kiara Advani’s debut bikini scene in the YRF Spy Universe Instagram/realbollywoodhungama





Why recovery and rest were just as important

Nicole highlighted that sleep was as crucial as diet. “We were intentional about setting a circadian rhythm. Everything, including meal timings, training sessions and even caffeine, was structured around it,” she said. With an early bedtime of 8 pm, Kiara ensured her body had enough time to recover from intense workouts and long shoot days.

Her disciplined approach meant she could balance high-energy action scenes with demanding training sessions, avoiding burnout while maintaining her physique.

Nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia crafted Kiara’s customised meal plan Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani





A sustainable approach to fitness in Bollywood

Kiara’s transformation stands out because it wasn’t built on deprivation. Instead, it was about how sustainable eating, consistent workouts and proper rest can deliver results without compromising health. The actress has not only impressed fans with her glamorous War 2 look but also set an example of balanced preparation in an industry often known for extreme methods.





With the film’s release set to be one of the biggest in Indian cinema, her turn as Kavya Luthra could mark a defining career moment, one fuelled by discipline, planning and an unshakable commitment to her craft.