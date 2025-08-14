Skip to content
‘War 2’ review roundup: Jr NTR’s power-packed debut divides fans as some feel he outshines Hrithik Roshan

Social media buzz praises Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut while some call the film’s story the weakest in the YRF Spy Universe.

War 2
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 to hit IMAX screens worldwide
Instagram/yrf
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories.
Highlights:

  • War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani released on 14 August 2025.
  • Social media reactions are split, with praise for action but criticism of the plot.
  • Many viewers believe Jr NTR’s screen presence overshadowed Hrithik in several moments.
  • Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is part of YRF’s Spy Universe alongside Pathaan and Tiger.

The highly anticipated action thriller War 2 has finally hit cinemas, but the online conversation has been anything but unanimous. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, the film opened on 14 August across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil screens as the latest chapter in Yash Raj Films’ expansive Spy Universe.

While fans have praised the high-octane set pieces and star power, many are calling the story underwhelming. The biggest talking point? Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut and whether his performance outshines Hrithik Roshan’s return as super spy Kabir.

How audiences are reacting to Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR in War 2

Within hours of release, hashtags like #War2, #HrithikRoshan, and #NTRJr were trending on X. Several posts celebrated Jr NTR’s introduction scene, describing it as “electrifying” and “pure mass cinema,” while others argued Hrithik’s charisma remains unmatched.

One fan wrote, “Jr NTR completely dominates in the second half; raw intensity, superb action, and emotional depth.” Another countered, “Hrithik owns the film. NTR feels like a supporting act despite his strong presence.”

Kiara Advani’s performance has been noted as a pleasant surprise, with praise for her action sequences despite limited screen time. Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor also return in key supporting roles, though some viewers felt their characters lacked development.

- YouTube www.youtube.com


What fans loved — and hated — about War 2

Audiences have been quick to point out the film’s strengths, including its polished cinematography, large-scale chase sequences, and top-tier fight choreography. The IMAX and 4DX versions, in particular, have been singled out for enhancing the visual experience.

However, criticism has centred on the screenplay. Several posts complained of “predictable twists” and a “sluggish middle act” that disrupts momentum. Some even called the plot “the weakest in the Spy Universe so far,” comparing it unfavourably to Pathaan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

One review summed it up: “Glossy action and stylish heroes, but the story doesn’t hold up. Fans of either lead will still have a great time, but general audiences may feel it’s all style over substance.”

Where does War 2 fit in the YRF Spy Universe?

War 2 is the direct sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, which paired Hrithik Roshan with Tiger Shroff. This time, the stakes are higher as Kabir (Hrithik) faces off against a new antagonist played by Jr NTR.

The film connects to the wider YRF Spy Universe, which includes Salman Khan’s Tiger series, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and the upcoming Alpha starring Alia Bhatt. As the sixth instalment, War 2 aims to expand the franchise’s interlinked narrative and even teases future crossovers in a post-credits scene.


Box office clash and early verdict

Released just ahead of the Independence Day holiday, War 2 is going head-to-head at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Industry trackers expect both films to draw huge crowds over the long weekend, though initial reports suggest War 2 may have an edge in urban centres thanks to its pan-India appeal.


While it’s too early to judge its final performance, the early verdict from audiences is clear: if you’re here for high-adrenaline action and big-screen spectacle, War 2 delivers. But if you’re hoping for a tightly woven spy story, you might walk away wanting more.

hrithik roshanjr ntrkiara advaniyrf spy universewar 2

