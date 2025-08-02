Jr NTR fans in UK celebrate 'War 2' with real WWII tanks ahead of film release

Highlights:

Jr NTR’s War 2 sparks massive fan celebration in the UK with real WWII tanks

Fans organised a ‘World War 2’ rally ahead of the 14 August release

The event went viral, marking one of the grandest overseas fan tributes

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, releases in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

The excitement around War 2 has reached new heights as Jr NTR fans in the UK pulled off an extraordinary celebration using real World War II tanks. Ahead of the film’s 14 August release, the actor’s British fanbase organised a full-fledged rally on a battlefield, securing all official permissions to roll out functioning historic military tanks, turning fan enthusiasm into a global talking point.

The event, dubbed the “World War 2 Rally,” quickly became a viral sensation across social platforms, with video clips showing tanks emblazoned with Jr NTR posters and flags. The celebration was more than just grand; it was a tribute to the superstar’s rising global appeal and the immense anticipation surrounding his Bollywood debut.

Posters and flags featuring Jr NTR adorn vintage military tanks at fan event





Why did Jr NTR fans use real tanks for the War 2 rally?

The idea stemmed from aligning the film’s core theme, military action with a fan tribute that reflected its magnitude. Fans of Jr NTR, often referred to as “Tiger Nation,” wanted something historic and symbolic to honour their favourite actor’s first Hindi film appearance. By recreating a war-like setup with real tanks from WWII, they created a visual spectacle that echoed War 2’s scale and drama.

This isn’t the first time NTR’s international fans have gone above and beyond. In Melbourne, fans famously hired jets to skywrite “NTR” across the sky. But the UK rally may just have outdone every tribute before it.

Tiger Nation gathers on a British battlefield with restored tanks for War 2 celebrations





What is War 2 about and when is it releasing?

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by YRF, War 2 is a high-stakes action thriller that brings together two powerhouse actors—Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role as Kabir, and Jr NTR, making his Bollywood debut as Kamanthan, a lethal scout. The film continues YRF’s Spy Universe legacy and promises to be one of the biggest releases of 2025.

War 2 will hit cinemas globally on 14 August, releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it a true pan-India release with international reach.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Hrithik Roshan drops Aavan Jaavan hookstep challenge for fans

Adding to the pre-release excitement, Hrithik Roshan launched a global dance challenge for War 2’s first song, Aavan Jaavan. The upbeat track features him alongside Kiara Advani, showcasing their sizzling chemistry. In a special message, Hrithik urged fans worldwide to try out the song’s hookstep, post it online, and tag YRF for a chance to meet him in person.

“Create some fun reels on Aavan Jaavan and join the movement,” he said, inviting fans to be part of the film’s musical buzz. The track’s infectious energy and the actor’s invitation have already sparked a wave of user-generated content online.





Why the UK tank rally is being called a fan celebration like no other

From the scale of planning to the use of real war equipment, the UK’s World War 2 Rally has been hailed as one of the most unique overseas fan celebrations for any Indian actor. It reflects the kind of grassroots enthusiasm that Jr NTR commands internationally. The visual of tanks that once fought real wars now rolling out for a cinematic celebration of War 2 perfectly captures the larger-than-life aura surrounding the film and its lead star.





With the countdown to 14 August underway, fan activities are likely to grow even more intense, especially with War 2 shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year.