Will Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' vs Hrithik Roshan- Jr NTR’s 'War 2' be the biggest box office clash of 2025?

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 05, 2025
Independence Day 2025 is shaping up to be a key date for Indian cinema, with two high-profile films locking in the same release window. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, will arrive in theatres on August 14, going head-to-head with War 2, the action-packed sequel from YRF featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

The release announcement for Coolie came with a stylish poster of Rajinikanth in a rugged look, blood on his forehead, a whistle on his lips, and hair in disarray. The caption read, “Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru,” confirming the global release date just a day before Independence Day. The poster stirred excitement online, with fans thrilled to finally get a date for what’s being described as one of Rajinikanth’s most intense roles yet.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


But the bigger conversation quickly turned to the box office clash. War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is also set for an August 14 release, although official confirmation is still pending. The film continues YRF’s spy universe and marks Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut. He plays the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan, who returns as Major Kabir with Kiara Advani also joining the cast.

Fans were quick to compare the upcoming clash to past box office battles, calling it the “Salaar vs Dunki 2.0” of 2025. Some are calling it the biggest cinematic face-off in years. Memes, wrestling analogies, and dramatic hashtags flooded social media, with #Coolie and #War2 trending within hours of the announcement.


Coolie features a star-studded lineup including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and others. There’s also buzz about a cameo by Aamir Khan. Anirudh Ravichander is on board for the music. Interestingly, this film will not be part of Lokesh’s connected universe, which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

Meanwhile, War 2 carries the weight of a successful franchise. With Jr NTR’s addition, the film is expected to tap into southern markets as well, making this clash even more intense.


Whether audiences line up for Coolie or War 2, one thing is clear: August 14 will be a major test of star power, fandom, and storytelling.

