  • Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Hrithik Roshan pens a heartfelt note as Jodhaa Akbar clocks 15 years

Apart from penning a heartfelt note, the superstar also posted some behind-the-scenes images from the making of the period drama.

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodhaa Akbar (Photo credit: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

It’s a special day for Hrithik Roshan as his period drama Jodha Akbar completes 15 years today. It is one of the most loved and acclaimed projects of the actor, which won him rave reviews for the portrayal of the brave yet sensitive Akbar.

Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan said, “Happy Birthday @ashutoshgowariker. Thank you for trusting me with the monumental responsibility of being a part of Jodhaa Akbar. Your direction & my incredible co-stars will forever be cherished. #15yearsOfJodhaaAkbar”

 

The Hrithik Roshan starrer was one of the rare films to run in theatres successfully for 6 weeks. Apart from being a commercial success and a critically acclaimed film, Roshan’s iconic scenes from the film including the sword practice, fight scenes, and the trance dance during the qawwali Khwaja Mere Khwaja are still fondly remembered to this day.

