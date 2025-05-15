Aamir Khan and Jr NTR ready to clash on screen? Two biopics on Dadasaheb Phalke in the making

The man who started it all, Dadasaheb Phalke, the pioneer of Indian cinema, is set to be immortalised on screen not once, but twice. In a surprising turn, two major biopics on the "Father of Indian Cinema" are in the works, with Bollywood and Tollywood’s biggest stars stepping into his shoes.

First, reports emerged that Jr NTR will portray Phalke in Made in India, a project backed by RRR director SS Rajamouli. The film, announced last year, will be a pan-India release diving into the birth of Indian cinema. Sources say NTR was instantly drawn to the script, fascinated by lesser-known aspects of Phalke’s journey. The actor, always known for his high-action roles, will take on a more subdued, dramatic part this time.

But before fans could fully process this news, another bombshell dropped! Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are teaming up for their own take on Phalke’s life. The duo, known for blockbusters like 3 Idiots and PK, has been working on the script for four years, with Phalke’s grandson contributing personal anecdotes. Set against India’s independence movement, the film will highlight Phalke’s struggles and triumphs in creating an industry that now dominates global screens.

The clash of these two projects has sparked debates: Who will do justice to Phalke’s legacy? While Rajamouli’s vision leans toward grandeur, Hirani’s touch is expected to bring together emotion with humour. Meanwhile, fans are already picking sides: will NTR’s intensity or Aamir’s nuanced acting win over audiences?

As the two teams prepare to bring this legendary filmmaker’s story to audiences, viewers can look forward to two distinct cinematic portraits of the man who laid the foundation of Indian cinema, each promising a unique perspective on the icon who changed the course of Indian storytelling forever.