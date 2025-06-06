Aamir Khan confirms superhero action film with Lokesh Kanagaraj set to begin in 2026

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan has officially revealed that he will be teaming up with Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a large-scale superhero action film. The project, which is still in its early stages, is expected to begin production in the second half of 2026.

A rare early reveal from Aamir Khan

Aamir is known for picking his projects carefully, usually choosing one at a time, often after his latest release has had its run. But this time, ahead of the 20 June release of Sitaare Zameen Par, he decided to open up about what’s coming next. In a media interaction in Mumbai, he confirmed that he and Lokesh Kanagaraj have signed on to create a superhero film. “It’s a big-scale action film,” Aamir said, adding that while production is still more than a year away, the plan is firmly in place.

Lokesh, known for action-packed Tamil hits like Kaithi, Master, Vikram, and Leo, has built a reputation for combining stylish action with grounded storytelling. Aamir, who has dabbled in the action genre with films like Ghulam, Ghajini, and Dhoom 3, is expected to bring emotional weight and mainstream appeal to this pairing.

When asked for more details, Aamir smiled and declined to say more, simply stating that the full picture would emerge in time. For now, both actors and fans will have to wait as the film moves towards pre-production.





No PK sequel, but a Dadasaheb Phalke biopic is in the works

During the same interaction, Aamir also addressed speculation about a sequel to PK. “That’s just a rumour,” he said plainly. “I don’t know where that came from.” Instead, he confirmed he will reunite with director Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, widely regarded as the father of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual follow-up to his acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, will see Aamir play a basketball coach working with a team of individuals with special needs. Directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia D’Souza, the film also introduces ten new actors.

Aamir Khan dismisses PK 2 rumours and confirms biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke Getty Images





With multiple ambitious projects lined up, including a superhero film, a historical biopic, and the epic mythological saga, Aamir Khan is entering a creatively fertile phase of his career, balancing scale with substance.