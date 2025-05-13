Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani reunite for a new slice-of-life film after '3 Idiots' and 'PK'

Aamir Khan is not only preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par, but is also reportedly in discussions with renowned director Rajkumar Hirani for a new film. According to a report by Pinkvilla, this would mark the third collaboration between the two, following their successful films 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014). The new project is said to be a slice-of-life film, expected to begin production in 2026 after the release of Hirani’s film Dunki.
The Pinkvilla report states that the film is in its early development stages and is likely to blend comedy and inspiration, a combination familiar in Hirani’s previous works. Aamir Khan is reportedly interested in the subject, which is expected to offer him new creative challenges as an actor. Both Khan and Hirani are said to be enthusiastic about the project and have discussed the concept, though final confirmation is still pending. Further planning is expected to take place after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.
According to the same report, Hirani had also been in talks with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for separate film projects, but scheduling issues prevented those from materialising. The director is reportedly keen to work with both actors in the future.
Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par, described as a spiritual sequel to Khan’s 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, is scheduled for release on 20 June 2025. The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, and focuses on themes of education and personal growth. It stars Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary, and introduces 10 new child actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.
If finalised, the Khan-Hirani collaboration would be a major cinematic event, following two widely successful films. While fans await official confirmation, the prospect of the duo working together again has generated significant interest.